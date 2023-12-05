Decisiv 2023: A Year Marked by Growth and New Developments

"Decisiv SRM is being used actively by service providers to drive accelerated return to service for fleets. This year, that capability enabled fleets to realize more than $11 billion in revenue from increased uptime." Post this

"Decisiv SRM is being used actively by service providers to drive accelerated return to service for fleets," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO of Decisiv. "This year, that capability enabled fleets to realize more than $11 billion in revenue from increased uptime. We are also continuing to expand the number of OEM, component manufacturer and technology partners in the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem, and we're continually building on existing relationships to deliver more advanced capabilities in 2024."

In 2023, Decisiv announced several product and technology developments, including:

New partnerships with Cummins-Meritor and Phillips Industries to deliver intelligent digital inspections.

New asset location capabilities in the SRM Sentinel managed care application.

New tools for service providers and fleets to accurately calculate the revenue potential from streamlining maintenance and repair operations.

New fleet and service provider communication capabilities via bi-directional text messaging.

The SRM Discovery Status Tracker that provides a better understanding of service event durations, roadblocks, and inefficiencies to drive best service practices.

Upgrades for extended AWS Cloud Security with Automation and Encryption.

Decisiv continued its support of industry stakeholders in 2023 by providing data for the ATRI Operational Costs Research and Analysis report. Additionally, MacKay & Company is now expanding the analyses and insights presented in their monthly DataPulse Plus Reports with service data captured in the Decisiv SRM platform.

Decisiv and the American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) continued to jointly publish the quarterly Decisiv/TMC North American Service Event Benchmark Report on parts and labor costs. Starting with Q1 2023, the report was expanded to account for more than 96% of parts and labor costs by broadening the scope of the reporting to cover the top 25 VMRS system codes.

Industry insights from Decisiv are now available in a quarterly Commercial Vehicle Service Analysis. The report that provides a comprehensive review of service costs and activity by VMRS System Code is available on the Decisiv Marketplace, the company's hub for technology, services, and solutions partners within the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem. Also launched was the Decisiv Learning Center to provide expanded training and support for fleets and service providers.

In 2023, Decisiv added new strategic advisors, Andrew Forti and Forrest Hobbs, whose expertise will be instrumental as the company continues to develop new asset management solutions and services.

