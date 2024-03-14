Decisiv Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for Information Security Management

"Decisiv has been focused on cybersecurity throughout the development and ongoing evolution of our SRM platform. This official certification validates the tools and practices we employ to ensure that data remains safe and secure." Post this

"Decisiv has been focused on cybersecurity throughout the development and ongoing evolution of our SRM platform," said Satish Joshi, Chief Technology Officer of Decisiv. "This official certification validates the tools and practices we employ to ensure that data remains safe and secure. Our entire team is to be commended for this achievement and for their ongoing efforts to be proactive about protecting our service management system and customer information."

The official certificate for certification of the Decisiv Information Security Management System (ISO/IEC 27001) was issued by the certification body of Prescient Security, a global independent audit and penetration testing company based in the U.S. Accreditation for the certification process was provided by the International Accreditation Service (IAS), and the International Accreditation Forum (IAF).

About Decisiv, Inc.

Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry in North America, delivering intelligent asset service management for improved utilization, performance, security, and compliance. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for over 5,000 service locations and over 74,000 fleets across North America that manage more than 4 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem acts as the system of orchestration that uniquely connects dealers, service providers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets by delivering critical in-context, actionable data at the point of service. This unrivaled level of data connectivity and collaboration drives more intelligent, effective service and enables asset owners and managers to proactively plan and manage maintenance across the entire lifecycle of every asset. For more information, visit http://www.decisiv.com.

Media Contact

Rob Ziemba, Senior Director, Marketing, Decisiv, Inc., (804) 762-4153, [email protected], www.decisiv.com

