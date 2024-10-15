Decisiv and KEA Advisors Elevate Service Management at Truck Dealerships

"The new integration of Status Tracker extends the PULSE Dealership Dashboard to provide a single, management level view for tracking and improving the efficiency of the entire repair order process and elevating the effectiveness of service operations for our customers." Post this

Status Tracker service status information will be delivered directly into the KEA PULSE Reporting system, which is integrated with major Dealer Management Systems in North America. The integrated solutions will provide a single management dashboard that provides a summary of the status of service events and presents key duration metrics for both closed and open repair orders.

Decisiv SRM Discovery Status Tracker includes a suite of management dashboards that provide a clear description of statuses across every case, location and service advisor to identify bottlenecks and streamline service delivery. Users of Status Tracker are realizing an overall uptime improvement of 11% to 26%, including average downtime reductions of five hours between check-in and diagnosis and a reduction of 12 hours waiting for customer approval.

The KEA PULSE Dealership Dashboard provides process data and predictive and prescriptive analytics for truck dealerships. With PULSE, users can focus on process outliers through automated and customized reporting across departments and rooftops. Dealers can set performance benchmark thresholds and alerts, and drill down to improve profitability by increasing revenue-generating wrench time for technicians and the volume of service events.

"By giving dealers actionable data that drives more effective management and control over the service process, the new integration between KEA PULSE and Decisiv SRM Discovery Status Tracker will result in a faster return to service of assets for our customers," said Keith Ely, Managing Shareholder of KEA Advisors. "The integration of PULSE and Status Tracker will provide our customers with a dynamic and more detailed understanding of every repair status. That will support driving a quicker and more measured service workflow, more profitable repair orders, and lead to a better customer experience."

Decisiv will be responsible for the sale and support of SRM Discovery Status Tracker and KEA will provide the PULSE Reporting system. To demonstrate the newly integrated solutions, the two companies are co-sponsoring a webinar for truck dealership personnel.

REGISTER for the PULSE + Status Tracker Webinar: Thursday October 24, 2024 at 1 pm EDT

KEA Advisors is an integrated and experienced team of thought leaders in the commercial dealership industry that provides full-service business advisory services for more than 600 commercial enterprises, manufacturers, dealerships and dealership technology companies. KEA Advisors subject matter experts provide detailed analysis of business operations with thoughtful implementation of innovative strategies that leverage current teams and systems. For more information, visit http://www.keaadvisors.com.

Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry in North America, delivering intelligent asset service management for improved utilization, performance, security, and compliance. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for over 5,000 service locations and over 74,000 fleets across North America that manage more than 4 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem acts as the system of orchestration that uniquely connects dealers, service providers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets by delivering critical in-context, actionable data at the point of service. This unrivaled level of data connectivity and collaboration drives more intelligent, effective service and enables asset owners and managers to proactively plan and manage maintenance across the entire lifecycle of every asset. For more information, visit http://www.decisiv.com.

