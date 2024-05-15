Decisiv and Mitchell 1 Introduce New Integration for Labor Time Estimates

"This powerful solution will dynamically deliver and incorporate labor time estimates, in real-time at the point of service, simplifying estimate creation and ultimately reduce downtime for commercial asset service operations." Post this

Each day, fleet service teams manage more than 40,000 maintenance and repair operations using Decisiv SRM. Dealers, service providers and fleets that leverage Decisiv-powered service management systems include Volvo/Mack ASIST, PACCAR Solutions Service Management (PSSM), Isuzu Connect, Hino Case Management, TICO EDGE, and Wheeltime LINQ.

Mitchell 1's TruckLabor Module provides comprehensive labor time guides and maps seamlessly to Vehicle Maintenance Reporting Standards (VMRS). The intuitive navigation guides users through the steps to quickly generate an accurate estimate, including selecting the year/make/model of the vehicle and choosing labor operations.

"We're excited to provide Decisiv SRM customers with seamless access to our TruckLabor Module," said Kristy Coffman, director of Commercial Vehicle Group for Mitchell 1. "This will save hours of time each month for service advisors and technicians, since they no longer have to reference multiple systems to capture labor times for specific vehicles. At the same time, the solution improves the accuracy of the service data and significantly improves asset uptime, so trucks can get back on the road faster."

About Mitchell 1

As a member of the Snap-on Total Shop Solutions brand family, Mitchell 1 has been a leading provider of repair information solutions to the motor vehicle industry for more than 100 years. Mitchell 1 offers a complete line of integrated repair software and services, including vehicle repair information, business management and shop marketing services, to help automotive and commercial truck professionals improve productivity and profitability. For more information, visit the company's website at mitchell1.com.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry in North America, delivering intelligent asset service management for improved utilization, performance, security, and compliance. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for over 5,000 service locations and over 74,000 fleets across North America that manage more than 4 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem acts as the system of orchestration that uniquely connects dealers, service providers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets by delivering critical in-context, actionable data at the point of service. This unrivaled level of data connectivity and collaboration drives more intelligent, effective service and enables asset owners and managers to proactively plan and manage maintenance across the entire lifecycle of every asset. For more information, visit http://www.decisiv.com.

