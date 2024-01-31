Decisiv and Procede are Delivering Streamlined Service Management Solutions

"With this next level of integration between SRM and Excede, the collaboration between Procede and Decisiv continues to break new ground. Together, we are creating even better efficiency across the entire service process from inspections, to estimates, parts ordering and job completion." Post this

Dealers using the Procede enterprise software solution Excede with Decisiv's SRM platform have a more efficient means of managing the entire service event process from vehicle check-in to return to service. With the integrated solutions, all service event information necessary to generate a repair order is captured in SRM and is used to create a case where key data is passed seamlessly to the Excede DMS.

With this expanded integration, the elimination of dual entry of data results in a more efficient exchange of all the information pertaining to a service event. The high level of accuracy enabled by the connectivity between the two solutions ensures repair order, estimate and invoice accuracy, and a faster return to service for customer vehicles.

Future feature integrations being developed by Decisiv and Procede will further enhance the accuracy of information in both systems by describing repairs in notes entered by technicians. Additionally, Decisiv SRM and Excede will support non-VIN entry and allow the creation of repair orders for managing the service event process for serial number-based assets.

"There is a long history of cooperation between Decisiv and Procede," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO of Decisiv. "For over a decade, Procede has been an exceptional partner as well as a clear industry leader. With this next level of integration between SRM and Excede, the collaboration between Procede and Decisiv continues to break new ground. Together, we are creating even better efficiency across the entire service process from inspections, to estimates, parts ordering and job completion."

Decisiv and Procede, a Gold-level certified DMS partner, are firmly committed on continuing to streamline the management of commercial vehicle service events, and on working together to support the truck, trailer and component partners, dealers and independent service providers who are utilizing these advanced and integrated solutions.

About Procede

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry in North America, delivering intelligent asset service management for improved utilization, performance, security, and compliance. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for over 5,000 service locations and over 74,000 fleets across North America that manage more than 4 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem acts as the system of orchestration that uniquely connects dealers, service providers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets by delivering critical in-context, actionable data at the point of service. This unrivaled level of data connectivity and collaboration drives more intelligent, effective service and enables asset owners and managers to proactively plan and manage maintenance across the entire lifecycle of every asset. For more information, visit http://www.decisiv.com.

