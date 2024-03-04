Decisiv and TICO Build on their Foundation of Connected Service

"With Decisiv SRM Sentinel incorporated in TICO Edge, our dealers will have the ability to proactively manage upcoming service needs for their customers' assets and improve uptime. Decisiv's Managed Care application will elevate the support we can offer for our terminal tractors to a higher level." Post this

"SRM Sentinel builds on the service management foundation we established with TICO Edge to enable more proactive maintenance and repairs across the entire lifecycle of an asset," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO of Decisiv. "The result will be better asset performance and improved availability for TICO customers. A better customer experience also leads to more repeat business and higher levels of revenue for their dealers."

The SRM Sentinel application allows TICO dealers and customers to plan and manage the entire asset service lifecycle process more proactively. SRM Sentinel features include service event initiation and management, from capturing alerts, to scheduling service, to improving coordination and communication. The application also provides unique depot grouping, upcoming maintenance, and custom alerts capabilities.

"With Decisiv SRM Sentinel incorporated in TICO Edge, our dealers will have the ability to proactively manage upcoming service needs for their customers' assets and improve uptime," said David Hough, Senior Director of Product Support and Aftermarket at TICO. "The capabilities of Decisiv's Managed Care application will elevate the support we can offer for our terminal tractors to a higher level. This latest connected service initiative continues to set TICO apart from other manufacturers and their service networks."

Visit TICO at Booth #3013 and Decisiv at Booth #3023 during the TMC Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition to see a demonstration of TICO Edge and SRM Sentinel. TMC 24 is being held March 4-7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.

About TICO Manufacturing

TICO Manufacturing is the quality manufacturer of the Pro-Spotter On and Off-Highway terminal tractor, for use in distribution centers, rail terminals and ports, as well as the Pro-Shuttle terminal trailer. TICO terminal tractors are built "For The Real World" in Ridgeland, S.C. For more information, please visit http://www.ticotractors.com.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry in North America, delivering intelligent asset service management for improved utilization, performance, security, and compliance. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for over 5,000 service locations and over 74,000 fleets across North America that manage more than 4 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem acts as the system of orchestration that uniquely connects dealers, service providers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets by delivering critical in-context, actionable data at the point of service. This unrivaled level of data connectivity and collaboration drives more intelligent, effective service and enables asset owners and managers to proactively plan and manage maintenance across the entire lifecycle of every asset. For more information, visit http://www.decisiv.com.

Media Contact

Rob Ziemba, Senior Director, Marketing, Decisiv, Inc., (804) 762-4153, [email protected], www.decisiv.com

SOURCE Decisiv, Inc.