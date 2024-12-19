Decisiv Boosts Labor Data Quality and Accuracy for Mitchell 1 and Procede Software Users

"With this enhancement of the Decisiv SRM Mitchell 1 Connector, dealerships using Procede Excede will have better quality data for communicating with customers about estimates, streamlined invoice processing, and a higher level of audit accuracy." Post this

"With this enhancement of the Decisiv SRM Mitchell 1 Connector, dealerships using Procede Excede will have better quality data for communicating with customers about estimates, streamlined invoice processing, and a higher level of audit accuracy," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO of Decisiv. "Our ongoing development using industry-standard VMRS Codes provides a uniform tracking capability for Mitchell 1 and Excede users. The persistent use of VRMS-encoded operations enables fleets to more accurately capture historical service information for effectively analyzing service activity."

The enhanced SRM Connector for Mitchell 1 builds on the integration announced earlier this year that is streamlining the creation of labor time estimates for dealer and fleet service operations. By effortlessly connecting Decisiv SRM and Mitchell 1's TruckLabor Module, service advisors and technicians can quickly search for an operation's labor times, transfer that information to a case in real-time, and improve efficiency at the point of service.

Mitchell 1's TruckLabor Module provides comprehensive labor times and seamlessly guides users through the steps to quickly generate an accurate estimate. This includes selecting the year/make/model of the vehicle and choosing labor operations. Dealers using the Procede Excede DMS with Decisiv's SRM platform have all the necessary service event information to accurately generate a repair order and create a case containing key data.

"The enhanced Decisiv SRM Connector improves our ability to provide accurate labor time estimates through a single, unified system," said Kristy Coffman, Director of the Commercial Vehicle Group for Mitchell 1. "The integration will provide more detailed labor information for each service event, ensuring greater accuracy for commercial asset service operations."

About Mitchell 1

As a member of the Snap-on Total Shop Solutions brand family, Mitchell 1 has been a leading provider of repair information solutions to the motor vehicle industry for more than 100 years.

Mitchell 1 offers a complete line of integrated repair software and services, including vehicle repair information, business management and shop marketing services, to help automotive and commercial truck professionals improve productivity and profitability. For more information, visit the company's website at mitchell1.com.

About Procede

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry in North America, delivering intelligent asset service management for improved utilization, performance, security, and compliance. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for over 5,000 service locations and over 74,000 fleets across North America that manage more than 4 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem acts as the system of orchestration that uniquely connects dealers, service providers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets by delivering critical in-context, actionable data at the point of service. This unrivaled level of data connectivity and collaboration drives more intelligent, effective service and enables asset owners and managers to proactively plan and manage maintenance across the entire lifecycle of every asset. For more information, visit http://www.decisiv.com.

Media Contact

Rob Ziemba Senior Director, Marketing, Decisiv, Inc., (804) 762-4153, [email protected], www.decisiv.com

SOURCE Decisiv, Inc.