Decisiv Expands Capabilities for Managing and Controlling Service Events

Users of SRM Discovery Status Tracker are reporting dramatic improvements in key metrics, including:

An 11% to 24% improvement in return to service time for customer assets

An average 5-hour reduction in time to complete check in

An average 12-hour reduction in time for estimate approval and authorization

Status Tracker provides insights into time intervals spent on check-in, estimate creation, waiting on parts, and more, across your entire operation, between departments, locations, and timeframes, as well as within a single status event.

Status Tracker enables a view into duration, service advisor or location trends. The dashboards and reports also give you a broad overview and specific details to see if operational changes are delivering expected improvements.

"Identifying potential bottlenecks and inefficiencies in your service process throughout your service operations is the key to meeting your objectives and that's exactly what Status Tracker delivers," Pittinger added. "The reporting suite presents the actionable information you need to assess performance and identify opportunities to implement best practices that minimize excessive durations and streamline service delivery."

About Decisiv, Inc.

Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry in North America, delivering intelligent asset service management for improved utilization, performance, security, and compliance. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for over 5,000 service locations and over 74,000 fleets across North America that manage more than 4 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem acts as the system of orchestration that uniquely connects dealers, service providers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets by delivering critical in-context, actionable data at the point of service. This unrivaled level of data connectivity and collaboration drives more intelligent, effective service and enables asset owners and managers to proactively plan and manage maintenance across the entire lifecycle of every asset. For more information, visit http://www.decisiv.com.

