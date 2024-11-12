Decisiv Reduces Dwell Time with Streamlined End-to-End Service Event Management

"The new capabilities we've developed will reduce dwell time for maintenance and repair events. This evolution of Case is taking us one step closer to reaching our overall goal of enabling zero unplanned downtime during the service management process." Post this

SRM Case 8.0 is the culmination of several significant enhancements that improve ease of use and efficiency for service providers and fleets engaged in servicing commercial assets with upgraded features, including:

Improved Communications with upgraded notes features and a new user interface that makes it easier to review threads and search for and select recipients.

Improved Notifications with SMS capability for replies and links that provide direct access to new mobile case notes.

Improved Estimate Creation resulting in significant time savings for customer approvals with an easier ability to search across operation sources, a new advanced search feature, and the ability to directly edit line-item operations.

Configurable PDF estimates for selecting details customers would like to receive and to provide them with the ability to quickly review and approve, decline, or defer estimates using SMS or email notifications.

Enhanced All Cases Filters that provide a create and save capability for quick and easy access to relevant information.

Auto Close, a feature that removes clutter from the All Cases screen by allowing the selection and closing of cases in bulk based on various criteria.

SRM Case, the core of Decisiv's family of SRM applications, allows connected service provider and fleet participants to create a service event case and collaborate and communicate throughout any service or repair event, from request through completion. SRM Case, which can be accessed from any computer or mobile device, provides full visibility into every service event, enables proactive maintenance management, includes relevant repair information at the point of service, and delivers complete asset service histories on every asset throughout its lifecycle.

"The communication, estimating and notes features in Decisiv SRM have improved our service management processes for more than 17 years," said Jeff Roberson, Vice President of Service Operations at Vanguard Truck Centers, a full-service commercial truck dealer group and leasing operation with locations across 12 states. "We are pleased to now have the new and enhanced capabilities in SRM Case 8.0 to drive a faster return to service for our customers."

About Decisiv, Inc.

Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry in North America, delivering intelligent asset service management for improved utilization, performance, security, and compliance. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for over 5,000 service locations and over 74,000 fleets across North America that manage more than 4 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem acts as the system of orchestration that uniquely connects dealers, service providers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets by delivering critical in-context, actionable data at the point of service. This unrivaled level of data connectivity and collaboration drives more intelligent, effective service and enables asset owners and managers to proactively plan and manage maintenance across the entire lifecycle of every asset. For more information, visit http://www.decisiv.com.

Media Contact

Rob Ziemba, Senior Director, Marketing, Decisiv, Inc., (804) 762-4153, [email protected], www.decisiv.com

SOURCE Decisiv, Inc.; Decisiv, Inc.