Deciso® Launches OPNsense® Business Edition 24.4: Elevating Enterprise Network Management with Enhanced Compliance

Deciso® proudly announces the latest release of OPNsense® Business Edition 24.4, a significant upgrade designed specifically for the enterprise sector. This version not only boosts network security and efficiency but also aligns with formal compliance standards, setting a new benchmark in open-source network management solutions.

What's New in OPNsense® Business Edition 24.4:

Enhanced OPNcentral: Improved provisioning for easier comparison of configuration differences, support for new API-enabled firewall components, and enhanced memory efficiency in download streams.

Advanced OPNWAF Capabilities: Includes support for SSLVerifyDepth to enable intermediate CAs for client authentication, strengthening security for web applications.

Integrated WireGuard VPN: Now a core feature with usability enhancements and automatic QR code generation for mobile clients, facilitating secure and straightforward mobile connectivity.

Refined Firewall Rules: Introduces a state-policy property to increase security by binding specific states to the originating interface.

OPNsense Business Edition stands out as the only open-source firewall solution to offer formal compliance with LINCE, a lightweight methodology for evaluating and certifying ICT products. This compliance assures enterprises of a reliable, secure, and compliant network management system, ideal for organizations requiring stringent security standards.

About Deciso

Deciso® is a pioneer in creating innovative network security solutions. Our dedication to excellence and innovation drives the development of the acclaimed OPNsense firewall platform. We empower businesses globally to safeguard and manage their digital infrastructure effectively, adapting continuously to meet the challenges of the digital landscape.

