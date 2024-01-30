Deciso® Unveils 'Savvy Shark': Dive into the Advanced Security of OPNsense® 24.1

"This release is not just an upgrade; it's a significant step forward in network security", says Jos Schellevis, CTO at Deciso. "It blends robust protection with superior performance for both seasoned security professionals and newcomers alike. Post this

These updates ensure that OPNsense remains at the forefront of open-source security solutions, providing a reliable and intuitive platform for managing network security.

Download and Experience the Difference

Ready to experience the latest in cybersecurity? Visit opnsense.org/download/ to download OPNsense 24.1 'Savvy Shark' and take the first step towards a more secure digital environment.

About Deciso

Deciso® is a forward-thinking company at the vanguard of network security solutions development. As the brains behind the OPNsense firewall platform, Deciso consistently breaks new ground in cybersecurity. Our commitment goes beyond offering robust solutions; we ensure businesses operate with confidence in a digitally evolving landscape. With Deciso®, you're not just choosing a security product; you're partnering with a leader in protecting digital spaces.

More Information

OPNsense

Deciso

company website https://www.deciso.com/

Media Contact

Jos Schellevis, Deciso B.V., 31 187744020, [email protected], https://www.deciso.com

SOURCE Deciso B.V.