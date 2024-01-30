Deciso® Unveils 'Savvy Shark': Dive into the Advanced Security of OPNsense® 24.1

Deciso® proudly announces the launch of 'Savvy Shark' version 24.1, a transformative update in the acclaimed OPNsense® series. This release is not just an upgrade; it's a significant step forward in network security, blending robust protection with superior performance for both seasoned security professionals and newcomers alike.
MIDDELHARNIS, Netherlands, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What's New in OPNsense 24.1 'Savvy Shark'?
- Significant VPN Advancements: Enhanced OpenVPN with VHID tracking and optional OCSP support, integrated WireGuard in the core system with CARP VHID tracking for high availability, and dual stack support for IPsec's Virtual Tunnel Interfaces.
- Updated Base System: Utilizes OpenSSL 3, fortifying the overall security and reliability.
- Intrusion Detection and Prevention: Upgraded to Suricata 7, providing advanced tools to safeguard against emerging threats.
- Usability Enhancements: Simplified configurations and history tracking for a more user-friendly experience.
- Flexible DHCP Services: Introduction of KEA DHCPv4 as an alternative to ISC-DHCP, offering diverse network environment adaptability.
These updates ensure that OPNsense remains at the forefront of open-source security solutions, providing a reliable and intuitive platform for managing network security.
Download and Experience the Difference
Ready to experience the latest in cybersecurity? Visit opnsense.org/download/ to download OPNsense 24.1 'Savvy Shark' and take the first step towards a more secure digital environment.
About Deciso
Deciso® is a forward-thinking company at the vanguard of network security solutions development. As the brains behind the OPNsense firewall platform, Deciso consistently breaks new ground in cybersecurity. Our commitment goes beyond offering robust solutions; we ensure businesses operate with confidence in a digitally evolving landscape. With Deciso®, you're not just choosing a security product; you're partnering with a leader in protecting digital spaces.
More Information
OPNsense
- shop https://shop.opnsense.com/
- documentation https://docs.opnsense.org
- security https://docs.opnsense.org/security.html
- community https://opnsense.org/
Deciso
- company website https://www.deciso.com/
Media Contact
Jos Schellevis, Deciso B.V., 31 187744020, [email protected], https://www.deciso.com
SOURCE Deciso B.V.
Share this article