Decker Truck Line Expands Efforts to Improve the On Road Professional Truck Driver Experience

We've had great success over the past five years with EpicVue in-cab TV as a recruiting, retention and driver comfort tool and now we're looking forward to using EpicVue+ to enable an even better relationship with our drivers Post this

Decker Truck Line is also anticipating savings by using the EpicVue+ platform to exchange information in place of data plans on tablets. The company will eliminate the cost of those plans by using EpicVue+ on the Verizon network as a single system for operational data and communication, and to give drivers access to in-cab Wi Fi.

"We've been discussing the capabilities that EpicVue+ now offers with EpicVue for a number of years," Decker said. "We're glad they've implemented their roadmap for the future and done the work to make this technology available, and we're excited to see what we can now do to work more closely with our drivers."

Family-owned-and-operated since 1931, Decker Truck Line offers temperature controlled, dry van and flatbed freight services nationwide. Headquartered in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the company operates a fleet of 800 tractors and nearly 1,400 trailers from six terminals in Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, and Montana.

EpicVue+ provides a comprehensive entertainment, engagement, and educational platform for commercial truck fleets with the ability to:

Entertain: Allow drivers to watch or record TV in their trucks with more than 100 channels of live programming, premium services, and a library of on-demand content.

Educate: Provide drivers with dedicated training and education to implement best practices and reinforce compliance by managing content distribution or enabling access to online training.

Engage: Use a custom home screen branded for each carrier along with a dedicated fleet channel to distribute company announcements and fleet news, promote incentives to reward drivers for performance, and acknowledge standout employees.

"EpicVue+ will allow Decker Truck Line to stay connected with their drivers and provide the comforts of connectivity and entertainment," said Lance Platt, CEO of EpicVue. "We've been planning this revolutionary platform for truck fleets for some time and with the input of long-time customers like Decker we are making it a reality. We look forward to their success using EpicVue+ to have a stronger connection to their drivers and improve job satisfaction through entertainment, education, and engagement."

EpicVue+ is easily implemented with self-install or professional options for in-cab equipment designed to sustain the impact of life on the road. The system and service are available without a term commitment, and for a low, monthly rate per truck.

About EpicVue

Salt Lake City-based EpicVue was founded in 2014 with a mission to deliver in-cab satellite TV service to commercial truck fleets. The EpicVue experience has evolved into an innovative entertainment, engagement, and educational platform to improve driver quality of life. In addition to premium live and On-Demand DIRECTV programming, the EpicVue+ platform serves as a vehicle for internal communications, announcements, and regulatory trainings and enables fleet managers to optimize recruiting, retention, and continuing education efforts. For more information, visit http://www.epicvue.com.

Media Contact

Susan Fall, LaunchIt, 6198909415, [email protected], www.launchitpr.com

SOURCE EpicVue