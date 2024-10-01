Declaration Networks Expands Executive Team Supporting Accelerated Growth and Market Expansion

The addition of Mr. Friedman expands DNG's corporate finance expertise to manage its significant growth fueled by the exploding market demand for essential internet services. Post this

"The addition of Jeff to DNG's senior leadership team further positions us for rapid growth and increased ability to capitalize on the robust market opportunities in front of us," said Bob Nichols, DNG's CEO. "Jeff's successful track record leading finance organizations and executing high growth finance strategies make him a valuable member of our executive team."

"DNG has earned an enviable market position with increasing demand and opportunity to drive significant growth," said Keith Montgomery, DNG's COO. "I'm delighted to have Jeff join the team and look forward to working together."

"DNG's proven track-record of delivering consistent results reflects the strong market response to DNG's business model and essential internet services," said Mr. Friedman. "I'm delighted to be joining such a talented team and look forward to leveraging my industry experience to help the company's sustained growth both organically and through acquisitions."

As part of the executive team, Mr. Friedman will manage finance operations and enable access to capital as DNG continues its fiber-centric expansion delivering essential internet services in 8 states for residential, carrier, large enterprise, and government markets.

About Declaration Networks

Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG) is an industry leading Internet Services Provider (ISP), delivering essential internet access and transport services to residential and commercial customers in underserved markets. DNG designs, deploys, and operates fiber-centric networks in 8 states providing high-capacity internet solutions that address diverse requirements across retail segments under the NeuBeam™ brand and in commercial segments under the StarTouch™ brand.

