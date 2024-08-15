Declaration Networks Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for 5th Consecutive Year

The demand for reliable high-speed access to the Internet continues to explode and DNG's multi-state high-capacity network delivers solutions up to 10+ Gig to meet the nation's broadband market needs. Post this

DNG delivers essential internet access through its high-capacity network spanning 8 states and providing broadband services for residential, carrier, large enterprise, and government markets. DNG's proven deployment model generates diverse revenue streams by operating a unique hybrid network that includes Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) and high-capacity licensed and unlicensed wireless deployments designed to address diverse customer applications across multiple market segments, including retail offerings under the NeuBeam™ brand and commercial under the StarTouch™ brand.

DNG's proven deployment strategy, sustained growth and continued fiber-centric network expansion has established DNG's leadership role in the digital transformation of underserved regions. Since 2018, DNG has been a strategic partner in Microsoft's Airband Initiative focused on accelerating universal access to the internet through advanced technologies, broadband applications and policies.

Along with network deployment and operating expertise, DNG has extensive experience with public broadband funding programs, strategic partnerships and cooperative market plans, including successful Federal and State broadband awards from the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the states of Washington and Maryland.

Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG) is an industry leading Internet Services Provider (ISP), delivering essential internet access and transport services to residential and commercial customers in underserved markets. DNG designs, deploys, and operates fiber-centric networks in 8 states providing high-capacity internet solutions that address diverse requirements across retail segments under the NeuBeam™ brand and in commercial segments under the StarTouch™ brand.

