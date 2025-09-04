Declaration Networks Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies for 6th Consecutive Year

Increasing Customer Demand Fuels DNG's Continued Growth in Residential, Carrier, Public Sector and Enterprise Markets
VIENNA, Va., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG), a leading provider of diversified internet solutions, announced today that for the 6th year running it has made the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private organizations.
"The demand for reliable high-speed access to the Internet continues to explode and DNG's multi-state high-capacity network delivers gig-speed solutions for homes and up to 20-gigabit connectivity for enterprises to meet the nation's broadband market needs. DNG's expansive hybrid network is scalable to serve our diverse customer base that includes statewide university systems, mobile carriers building out nationwide 5G networks, as well as residential customers accessing telework, online learning, telehealth, and streaming services," said Bob Nichols, DNG's CEO. "Achieving six consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list reflects our sustained commitment to delivering essential connectivity services to our customers."
DNG delivers high-capacity transport and internet access services through its expansive network spanning eight states and providing broadband services for residential, carrier, large enterprise, and government markets. The DNG model generates diverse revenue streams by operating a unique hybrid network that includes Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) and high capacity licensed and unlicensed wireless deployments designed to address diverse customer applications across multiple market segments, including retail offerings under the NeuBeam™ brand and commercial under the StarTouch™ brand. DNG's proven deployment strategy, sustained growth and continued fiber-centric network expansion has established DNG's leadership role in the digital transformation of underserved regions.
About Declaration Networks
Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG) is an industry leading Internet Services Provider (ISP), delivering essential internet access and transport services to residential and commercial customers in underserved markets. DNG designs, deploys, and operates fiber centric networks in eight states providing high-capacity internet solutions that address diverse requirements across retail segments under the NeuBeam™ brand and in commercial segments under the StarTouch™ brand.
