Declaration Networks Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies for 6th Consecutive Year

DNG delivers high-capacity transport and internet access services through its expansive network spanning eight states and providing broadband services for residential, carrier, large enterprise, and government markets. The DNG model generates diverse revenue streams by operating a unique hybrid network that includes Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) and high capacity licensed and unlicensed wireless deployments designed to address diverse customer applications across multiple market segments, including retail offerings under the NeuBeam™ brand and commercial under the StarTouch™ brand. DNG's proven deployment strategy, sustained growth and continued fiber-centric network expansion has established DNG's leadership role in the digital transformation of underserved regions.

Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG) is an industry leading Internet Services Provider (ISP), delivering essential internet access and transport services to residential and commercial customers in underserved markets. DNG designs, deploys, and operates fiber centric networks in eight states providing high-capacity internet solutions that address diverse requirements across retail segments under the NeuBeam™ brand and in commercial segments under the StarTouch™ brand.

