Decodable Adds Bring Your Own Cloud Capability to Stream Processing Platform

As more enterprise users elect to use stream processing powered by Apache Flink, they need the ability to seamlessly run jobs in their own AWS accounts.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CONFLUENT CURRENT—Decodable, makers of the enterprise-ready stream processing platform built on Apache Flink and Debezium, today announced at Confluent Current the general availability of Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC), which allows users to run a private instance of the Decodable data plane—the part that handles connectivity and stream processing—in their own AWS account. In addition, Decodable has opened up a technical preview to support custom jobs written in Java using the standard Apache Flink DataStream and Table APIs.

Businesses are using stream processing to make smarter and faster decisions by acting on time-sensitive and mission-critical events, performing real-time analytics, and building applications with features delivered to end-users in real time. While the spectrum of use cases expands across a range of domains, common applications of stream processing include fraud detection, real-time transformation and ingestion of application events, processing IoT sensor data, network monitoring, generating context-aware online advertising, cybersecurity analysis, geofencing, vehicle tracking and many others.

"With all of the excitement around real-time data and what it helps us do, teams still get tripped up on practical issues. We're fixing that," said Eric Sammer, founder and CEO of Decodable. "We've taken the best-of-breed open source projects—Apache Flink and Debezium, among others—and built a powerful, fully-managed stream processing platform enterprises can run at scale in production. This goes beyond just spinning up Flink clusters; we provide a simple, easy-to-use developer experience using SQL or Java. BYOC is the next iteration in Decodable's ongoing mission to support enterprise streaming data stacks at global scale."

*Support for Custom Jobs*

Additionally, Decodable now offers developer-focused support for running custom Apache Flink jobs, written in any JVM-based programming language such as Java or Scala, in addition to SQL-based data streaming pipelines. Custom Decodable pipelines allow users to choose freely between declarative and imperative job implementations, depending on specific needs and requirements. And either custom or SQL-based pipelines are easily integrated with fully-managed connectors, so users only move those parts which require a bespoke imperative implementation into a custom job.

This feature addresses the widest set of use cases with flexibility, supporting the simplest of tasks (data transformation) as well as more complex code-writing tasks. Read more about Support for Custom jobs here.

*Decodable at Current*

Today at 5 PM, Decodable Senior Staff Software Engineer Gunnar Morling will present "Debezium Snapshots Revisited!" in breakout room 5. The session will explore how initial snapshots are a core feature of Debezium. When setting up a new CDC connector, existing tables can be scanned in order to export their full state to consumers, before starting to capture changes from the transaction log. While this works well generally, questions arise around how to re-snapshot just a single table, pause and resume long-running snapshots, and run snapshots in parallel to reading changes from the log. Morling will present the notion of incremental snapshots to interleave snapshot queries and log-based change events to solve common tasks when running change data capture pipelines.

Attendees can find Morling and other members of the Decodable technical team at booth #201.

*About Decodable*

Decodable's mission is to make streaming data engineering easy. Built with open source Apache Flink and Debezium, Decodable offers a serverless, fully-managed stream processing platform that delivers real-time data ingestion, integration, analysis and event-driven service development. Decodable supports both SQL and Java, and it works with existing stacks so developers can build real-time data pipelines without stitching together the lower-level building blocks. Decodable is backed by Bain Capital Ventures and Venrock. To learn more, please visit decodable.co

