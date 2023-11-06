Decodable Joins 'Connect with Confluent' Technology Partner Program, Bringing Real-Time Data Processing to the Popular Platform

This is a proof point of Decodable's ability to connect to and support the most popular and critical data infrastructure our customers have. Post this

As a part of joining the CWC Partner Program, Decodable's existing support for Confluent has been reviewed and validated by Confluent as following best practices for connectivity. Customers using Decodable to process data in Confluent Cloud or Confluent Platform have a mutually supported solution for real-time data.

"This is a proof point of Decodable's ability to connect to and support the most popular and critical data infrastructure our customers have," said Eric Sammer, founder and CEO of Decodable. "We're a platform that's open to partnering with leaders in the streaming data space to bring best-in-class real-time data processing to the most popular systems. Confluent is an important element in our plan to give our customers simplified connections to the technologies they rely on."

