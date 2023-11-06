Decodable Joins 'Connect with Confluent' Technology Partner Program, Bringing Real-Time Data Processing to the Popular Platform

Apache Flink users can now access Confluent data streams directly through the fully managed Decodable platform
SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decodable, makers of the enterprise-ready stream processing platform built on Apache Flink and Debezium, has joined the Connect with Confluent (CwC) Partner Program to further support Confluent Cloud customers with their data streaming initiatives.
Recently launched in July, the CwC Partner Program extends the global data streaming ecosystem and brings Confluent Cloud data streams directly to developers' doorsteps within the tools they are already using. When companies join the program, they become a part of the largest data streaming network, making it easier for their customers to use data streams and drive consumption for their services. New members to the CwC partner program in Q4 include Amazon Athena, Bicycle, Datorios, Decodable, Gathr, Onibex, Pinecone, RisingWave, Timeplus, Upsolver, Weaviate and Zilliz. Visit the Confluent blog for an overview of the newest CwC Program members.
As a part of joining the CWC Partner Program, Decodable's existing support for Confluent has been reviewed and validated by Confluent as following best practices for connectivity. Customers using Decodable to process data in Confluent Cloud or Confluent Platform have a mutually supported solution for real-time data.
"This is a proof point of Decodable's ability to connect to and support the most popular and critical data infrastructure our customers have," said Eric Sammer, founder and CEO of Decodable. "We're a platform that's open to partnering with leaders in the streaming data space to bring best-in-class real-time data processing to the most popular systems. Confluent is an important element in our plan to give our customers simplified connections to the technologies they rely on."
Meet Decodable at Flink Forward
Decodable will be in attendance and speaking at Flink Forward in Seattle from November 6-8, 2023. Come by the Expo Hall to learn more about Decodable and its capabilities for Confluent Cloud users. Also, plan to attend the following talks at the event:
About Decodable
Decodable's mission is to make streaming data engineering easy. Built with open source Apache Flink and Debezium, Decodable offers a serverless, fully-managed stream processing platform that delivers real-time data ingestion, integration, analysis and event-driven service development. Decodable supports both SQL and Java, and it works with existing stacks so developers can build real-time data pipelines without stitching together the lower-level building blocks. Decodable is backed by Bain Capital Ventures and Venrock. To learn more, please visit decodable.co.
