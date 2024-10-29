Decoding DNA: Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid teams with Inocras Inc. to discuss personalized genomics

Inocras uses the power of whole genome sequencing to provide individuals with a deeper understanding of their unique health predispositions based on their genes. Post this

The segment, filming in November and December and featuring key members of the Inocras team, will also explore the potential of personalized medicine, a rapidly growing field that aims to tailor medical treatments to a patient's specific genetic profile. The segment will be distributed to audiences in 2025.

"Inocras is committed to pioneering research and breakthroughs in genetics that power precision health. We are dedicated to providing patients and clinicians with deep, holistic, actionable insights that improve treatment and health outcomes in the areas of cancer and rare disease. Our vision is to make whole genome insights accessible and understandable to all," says Inocras CEO Jehee Suh.

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is a public television series that explores a wide range of scientific advancements and their impact on our lives. This upcoming segment on personalized genomics promises to be an informative and inspiring look at the future of healthcare.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is a public television series that explores a wide range of fascinating topics, from cutting-edge science to captivating historical narratives. Hosted by the acclaimed actor Dennis Quaid, the series is renowned for its engaging storytelling and its ability to make complex subjects accessible to a broad audience.

About Inocras

Inocras is a company that is dedicated to unlocking the power of personal genomics. The company uses whole genome sequencing to provide individuals with a deeper understanding of their unique genetic makeup. Inocras offers a variety of DNA tests, as well as clinical counseling and connections to clinical trials. For more information, please visit: https://inocras.com/.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid