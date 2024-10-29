Decoding DNA: Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid teams with Inocras Inc. to discuss personalized genomics

Have you ever wondered what your DNA holds? The answers to your health, ancestry, and even traits like height and eye color could all be hidden within the code of your genes.
MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid will take viewers on a captivating exploration of personalized genomics with Inocras, a company that is revolutionizing precision health through the power of DNA analysis.
This segment will delve into the fascinating world of whole genome sequencing and bioinformatics, a cutting-edge technology that comprehensively analyzes a person's genome, providing valuable insights into their entire genetic makeup. Inocras uses the power of whole genome sequencing to provide individuals with a deeper understanding of their unique health predispositions based on their genes. For cancer patients, Inocras's CancerVision test provides an in-depth picture of their cancer, which helps inform treatment options and personalized therapy options. For patients with a rare disease or those suspected to have a rare disease, the company's RareVision test may help shorten the time it takes to reach an accurate diagnosis or help find effective treatment options based on a comprehensive analysis of their genes. including their risk for developing certain cancers and rare diseases.
The segment, filming in November and December and featuring key members of the Inocras team, will also explore the potential of personalized medicine, a rapidly growing field that aims to tailor medical treatments to a patient's specific genetic profile. The segment will be distributed to audiences in 2025.
"Inocras is committed to pioneering research and breakthroughs in genetics that power precision health. We are dedicated to providing patients and clinicians with deep, holistic, actionable insights that improve treatment and health outcomes in the areas of cancer and rare disease. Our vision is to make whole genome insights accessible and understandable to all," says Inocras CEO Jehee Suh.
Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is a public television series that explores a wide range of scientific advancements and their impact on our lives. This upcoming segment on personalized genomics promises to be an informative and inspiring look at the future of healthcare.
About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid
About Inocras
Inocras is a company that is dedicated to unlocking the power of personal genomics. The company uses whole genome sequencing to provide individuals with a deeper understanding of their unique genetic makeup. Inocras offers a variety of DNA tests, as well as clinical counseling and connections to clinical trials. For more information, please visit: https://inocras.com/.
