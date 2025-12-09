DeConna Ice Cream and PPM Solar celebrate completion of 794 kW solar energy system at Reddick facility

PPM Solar and DeConna Ice Cream celebrated the completion of a new 794 kW ground-mount solar energy system at DeConna's Reddick, Florida facility. Designed and installed by PPM Solar, the system now supplies 64.4% of the company's annual electricity needs, delivering nearly $14,000 in monthly savings and more than $4.17 million in lifetime financial benefits. Built using high-efficiency REC modules, SMA inverters, and hurricane-rated racking, the project strengthens operational stability while significantly reducing environmental impact. The ribbon-cutting event highlighted DeConna's long-standing commitment to innovation and sustainability, marking a major milestone for the third-generation family business.Ice Cream and PPM Solar unveil a 794 kW solar system delivering major energy savings, strong ROI, and long-term sustainability benefits.
REDDICK, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, November 18th, community members, partners, and local leaders gathered as PPM Solar hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of DeConna Ice Cream's new 794 kW ballasted ground-mount solar energy system. The project marks a major step forward for one of Florida's most iconic family-owned businesses as it embraces renewable energy to strengthen long-term operational resilience.
Founded in 1947 by WWII veteran Don "Big Daddy" DeConna, the company has grown into a staple brand across the Southeastern United States, distributing products in 23 states. Under the leadership of third-generation president Nick DeConna, the company continues to expand while prioritizing sustainability and energy independence.
"We're always looking for ways to innovate—not just in our products, but in how we operate," said Nick DeConna. "Going solar allows us to stabilize our energy costs, reduce our carbon footprint, and support long-term efficiency across our operations."
The decision to invest in solar was shaped by a combination of rising energy costs, favorable incentives, and a desire to protect the long-term health of the business. Working closely with PPM Solar, DeConna identified an opportunity to significantly reduce operational expenses while demonstrating environmental leadership.
The project was supported by federal tax credit as well as USDA REAP grant secured with assistance from PPM Solar—further accelerating the system's payback period.
PPM Solar designed, engineered, and installed a state-of-the-art solar system built for durability, performance, and long-term reliability.
System highlights:
- 794 kW ballasted ground-mount array
- 2,146 REC Solar modules (Norway)
- SMA Sunny Tripower CORE1 inverters (Germany, US-manufactured)
- Aerocompact G10 racking system, hurricane-rated (Aerocompact, Germany)
- No ground penetrations, full permeability, preserving soil and storm water flow
- 750 kVA transformer upgrade, coordinated with Duke Energy
- Redundant, modular architecture, eliminating single points of failure, optimized for easy cleaning and maintenance
The installation now offsets ~65% of DeConna's annual electricity usage, powering the majority of operations at the Reddick distribution facility.
The system is designed not only for significant environmental benefits, but for operational and financial strength.
Projected savings include:
- ~$13,896 in monthly energy savings
- Over $4.17 million in total savings over 25 years
- Three-year payback period
- ~20% annual return on investment
"This project gives DeConna decades of stable, predictable energy costs," said Jason Gonos, Co-Founder and Director of PPM Solar.
"It's a powerful example of how traditional businesses can adopt modern clean-energy solutions without compromising financial performance."
Over its lifetime, the DeConna solar array will create environmental benefits equivalent to:
- 2,270 homes taken off the grid for a year
- 277,413 tree seedlings grown for 10 years
- 53.6 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled
- 3,913 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year
- The system offsets its entire manufacturing and installation footprint in under one year—providing nearly three decades of net environmental benefit.
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees enjoyed lunch, tours of the solar field, and remarks from both PPM Solar and the DeConna family. Rows of solar panels stretched across the former orange grove, symbolizing a new chapter in DeConna's history.
"For nearly 80 years, DeConna has contributed to this community," said Alex Khokhlov, Co-Founder of PPM Solar.
"This installation ensures they can continue doing so with lower operating costs, greater resilience, and a reduced environmental footprint."
From its roots as a small family operation to its modern footprint across the Southeast, DeConna Ice Cream continues to evolve. This solar installation positions the company for a sustainable future—one that supports growth, preserves Florida's natural resources, and strengthens operations for decades to come.
About DeConna Ice Cream
Founded in 1947, DeConna Ice Cream is a family-owned business serving schools, retailers, and communities across the Southeastern United States. Known for its classic ice cream bars, cones, and novelty treats, the company remains committed to quality, innovation, and community impact.
About PPM Solar
PPM Solar is a leading solar engineering and installation company based in Gainesville, Florida. With over 16 years of experience, PPM Solar delivers precision-built renewable energy systems for commercial, residential, and utility clients across the Southeastern U.S.
Media Contact
Dasha Klymenko, PPM Solar, 1 8668283337, [email protected], https://ppm.solar/
SOURCE PPM Solar
