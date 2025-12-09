DeConna Ice Cream and PPM Solar celebrate completion of 794 kW solar energy system at Reddick facility

"We're always looking for ways to innovate—not just in our products, but in how we operate," said Nick DeConna. "Going solar allows us to stabilize our energy costs, reduce our carbon footprint, and support long-term efficiency across our operations." Post this

"We're always looking for ways to innovate—not just in our products, but in how we operate," said Nick DeConna. "Going solar allows us to stabilize our energy costs, reduce our carbon footprint, and support long-term efficiency across our operations."

The decision to invest in solar was shaped by a combination of rising energy costs, favorable incentives, and a desire to protect the long-term health of the business. Working closely with PPM Solar, DeConna identified an opportunity to significantly reduce operational expenses while demonstrating environmental leadership.

The project was supported by federal tax credit as well as USDA REAP grant secured with assistance from PPM Solar—further accelerating the system's payback period.

PPM Solar designed, engineered, and installed a state-of-the-art solar system built for durability, performance, and long-term reliability.

System highlights:

794 kW ballasted ground-mount array

2,146 REC Solar modules (Norway)

SMA Sunny Tripower CORE1 inverters (Germany, US-manufactured)

Aerocompact G10 racking system, hurricane-rated (Aerocompact, Germany)

No ground penetrations, full permeability, preserving soil and storm water flow

750 kVA transformer upgrade, coordinated with Duke Energy

Redundant, modular architecture, eliminating single points of failure, optimized for easy cleaning and maintenance

The installation now offsets ~65% of DeConna's annual electricity usage, powering the majority of operations at the Reddick distribution facility.

The system is designed not only for significant environmental benefits, but for operational and financial strength.

Projected savings include:

~$13,896 in monthly energy savings

Over $4.17 million in total savings over 25 years

Three-year payback period

~20% annual return on investment

"This project gives DeConna decades of stable, predictable energy costs," said Jason Gonos, Co-Founder and Director of PPM Solar.

"It's a powerful example of how traditional businesses can adopt modern clean-energy solutions without compromising financial performance."

Over its lifetime, the DeConna solar array will create environmental benefits equivalent to:

2,270 homes taken off the grid for a year

277,413 tree seedlings grown for 10 years

53.6 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled

3,913 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year

The system offsets its entire manufacturing and installation footprint in under one year—providing nearly three decades of net environmental benefit.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees enjoyed lunch, tours of the solar field, and remarks from both PPM Solar and the DeConna family. Rows of solar panels stretched across the former orange grove, symbolizing a new chapter in DeConna's history.

"For nearly 80 years, DeConna has contributed to this community," said Alex Khokhlov, Co-Founder of PPM Solar.

"This installation ensures they can continue doing so with lower operating costs, greater resilience, and a reduced environmental footprint."

From its roots as a small family operation to its modern footprint across the Southeast, DeConna Ice Cream continues to evolve. This solar installation positions the company for a sustainable future—one that supports growth, preserves Florida's natural resources, and strengthens operations for decades to come.

About DeConna Ice Cream

Founded in 1947, DeConna Ice Cream is a family-owned business serving schools, retailers, and communities across the Southeastern United States. Known for its classic ice cream bars, cones, and novelty treats, the company remains committed to quality, innovation, and community impact.

About PPM Solar

PPM Solar is a leading solar engineering and installation company based in Gainesville, Florida. With over 16 years of experience, PPM Solar delivers precision-built renewable energy systems for commercial, residential, and utility clients across the Southeastern U.S.

Media Contact

Dasha Klymenko, PPM Solar, 1 8668283337, [email protected], https://ppm.solar/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE PPM Solar