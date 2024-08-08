Decorated Vietnam War Veteran, Award-Winning Christian Writer and Military Historian Pens Book of Inspirational Prayers for Battle

Xulon Press presents a book of prayers for active duty or retired service member, military families, anyone interested in military affairs or Christians seeking inspiration in their prayer lives.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Larkin Spivey provides readers with a unique collection of prayers to demonstrate the power of faith when fighting a war in Prayers for Battle ($16.49, paperback, 9781662897979; $6.99, e-book, 9781662897986).
Spivey, an award-winning Christian writer, Vietnam War veteran, retired Marine Corps officer and military historian, penned this book of battle prayers to show readers that despite the beliefs of skeptics, prayer is indeed practiced in combat. This is not just Spivey's opinion but instead backed up through direct evidence from biblical to modern times, including his own experience in combat. Included are heartfelt prayers from ordinary people going into harm's way, as well as famous prayers from noted historical figures like Sir Francis Drake, George Washington, General Robert E. Lee, Admiral Horatio Nelson, General George Patton and President Harry Truman. According to Spivey, both believers and non-believers will be amazed and encouraged by the example of famous and not-so-famous men and women looking upward in their times of crisis.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, "In researching my other books I have found a number of prayers offered to God in life-or-death situations. Some of these were famous at the time, but many have received little notice. I have been blessed to bring them together in one collection to show the power of faith in war."
Larkin Spivey is a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired Marine Corps officer. He commanded infantry and reconnaissance units in combat and was trained in Special Forces, Ranger and airborne operations. He was assigned to the blockade force during the Cuban Missile Crisis and served in the White House during the Nixon administration. He graduated from The Citadel in 1961 as Regimental Commander of the Corps of Cadets and earned an MBA at George Washington University and a Doctorate in Theology from Phoenix University of Theology. Spivey was a faculty member at the Citadel. In 2014, he was invested as a Knight of Malta in Rhodes, Greece.
Spivey became a Christian at age 53 after a lifetime of religious skepticism. An outgrowth of his conversion was a new perspective on American military history and an intense curiosity about the story of America's founding and survival during times of crisis. His personal mission has been writing and speaking to both believers and skeptics about America's spiritual heritage and the power of faith in war. He has written ten books relating to these themes and has made guest appearances on over fifty talk radio and television programs, including the Cornerstone Television Network and the nationally televised Coral Ridge Hour. He is a member of the Palau Evangelistic Association President's Council and a vestryman of Trinity Church, Myrtle Beach. Spivey has four children and eleven grandchildren. In addition to enjoying spending time with his family, his interests include church, writing, fitness, travel and golf.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Prayers for Battle is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
