Decrease the Burden of Oncology Clinical Trials with Patient-Friendly Technologies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The burdens on oncology clinical trial participants are many. Professionals involved with the execution of clinical research should keep this top of mind when planning how to conduct a study. Patients, often feeling unwell even before the clinical trial commences, are impacted by every aspect of the experience, including the technologies they are required to use. One thing study teams can do to help minimize the burden on cancer patients is to seek technologies based on patient-centered design.
In this webinar, a former oncology clinical trial participant and cancer survivor—who is also a pharmaceutical R&D leader—will share some of her experiences as a clinical trial participant, including the impact of technology. She and other panelists will examine patient technologies such as electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA), connected devices, and more, with a focus on how a positive patient experience can have spillover effects for the site, sponsor, and overall trial.
Join Rosie Filling, Vice President, Senior Global Head, R&D Operations, Endo International; Donna M. Mongiello, RN, BSN, Senior Vice President, eCOA Strategy, YPrime; and Terry Rehm, Head of Thought Leadership and Public Relations, YPrime, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Helping to Decrease the Burden of Oncology Clinical Trials with Patient-Friendly Technologies.
