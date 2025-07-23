Decusoft Adds Predictive Compensation to Compose Platform, Empowering Companies to Plan with Confidence

This new AI-based capability enables organizations to model future pay outcomes, assess the financial impact of compensation decisions, and align reward strategies with business performance before finalizing plans. Post this

Unlike opaque "black-box" solutions, Compose's predictive planning is fully configurable and transparent. Clients can define exactly which variables are included in each model, with clear explanations that reflect the reasoning of a seasoned compensation planner. The result is a more trustworthy and adaptable approach to forecasting compensation outcomes, one that aligns with organizational goals and workforce dynamics.

"Predictive compensation is a game-changer for how companies plan and manage compensation," said Steve Kerrick, Chief Product Officer at Decusoft. "By enabling customers to model future compensation outcomes, forecast budget impact, and align pay strategies with business performance, we're helping them shift from reactive planning to proactive, AI-powered decision-making."

"This enhancement gives our customers a powerful strategic edge," added Hank Boggio, Chief Commercial Officer at Decusoft. "They can now anticipate the impact of compensation decisions, optimize total rewards spend, and build pay strategies that drive performance, retention, and equity."

The predictive compensation functionality is available now to all Compose clients as part of Decusoft's continued investment in delivering intelligent, scalable compensation planning solutions for enterprise organizations.

