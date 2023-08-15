Decusoft announces strategic partnership with SteelBridge Consulting

RAMSEY, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decusoft, a leading provider of compensation planning and management software, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with SteelBridge Consulting ("SteelBridge"), a boutique advisory services firm. As SteelBridge builds its Human Capital Consulting Services practice, Decusoft and its Compose Platform will be one of the best-of-breed solutions available to SteelBridge clients.
Compose is a powerful engine for compensation management, a highly intuitive and infinitely customizable no-code platform that helps organizations plan, manage, and analyze their employee compensation programs. SteelBridge provides customized solutions for firms in the global private capital industry and their portfolio companies to improve their operational capabilities.
The strategic partnership heralds new bilateral opportunities for client referrals and project collaborations, enabling SteelBridge to provide ongoing best-practice human resources consulting and support systems integrations to clients leveraging Compose.
"At SteelBridge, our goal is to help clients transform HR processes to engage their people and optimize the HR function," said Jason Cutshall, Principal and Head of Human Capital Consulting Services at SteelBridge. "Decusoft's compensation planning and DEI analytics platform will allow us to streamline our clients' complex compensation processes, introducing game-changing efficiency."
"SteelBridge is a recognized leader in private capital advisory and technology consulting services, and the introduction of their Human Capital Consulting Services will enable their clients to optimize their HR function and drive business performance," said Hank Boggio, Chief Commercial Officer of Decusoft. "We are delighted to be partnering with SteelBridge and look forward to delivering smart solutions to our clients, together."
About Decusoft
Companies that recognize the importance of competitive, fair, and agile compensation programs use Decusoft, the enterprise-grade compensation planning and management software for businesses of all sizes. Decusoft's easy-to-use no-code platform, Compose, empowers organizations to manage the compensation program that suits their unique needs, combining internal data sets and external comparables into a single source of truth with the highest levels of security, insight, and control.
About SteelBridge
SteelBridge is a boutique services firm which provides expertise to the Private Capital industry. Our mission is to help our clients successfully execute their strategic, financial, and operational objectives to create more effective organizations. We service general partners, limited partners, third-party administrators, portfolio companies, and software vendors.
