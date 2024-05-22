Decusoft, Inc. Announces Integration Partnership with Paycor

"Through this collaboration, our shared clients gain seamless integration of our highly adaptable and purpose-built compensation management platform with Paycor, streamlining the HR workflow from start to finish." Post this

"Over two decades, Decusoft has honed its unparalleled proficiency in aiding organizations with complex compensation programs," said Hank Boggio, Chief Commercial Officer at Decusoft. "Through this collaboration, our shared clients gain seamless integration of our highly adaptable and purpose-built compensation management platform with Paycor, streamlining the HR workflow from start to finish."

Paycor is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, offering comprehensive solutions for payroll, HR, talent management, and workforce management. Their powerful platform empowers leaders to drive people and performance, enabling them to effectively coach, optimize and retain their valuable employees. Paycor automates the back office to drive efficiency through a flexible platform that adapts to the evolving business needs of organizations of all sizes.

Customers will have access to their Paycor data in Compose for seamless compensation planning and execution. Compose can handle extremely complex plans of all types (merit & salary, discretionary & component-based bonus, equity, stock, carried interest, executive and deferred compensation, sales compensation, and more). Compose comprises key functional components such as configurable compensation planning grids, multi-currency support, review chain workflow (including warnings and hard stops), performance calibration & benchmarking, comprehensive audit trail, and budget modeling. It also includes a wide range of dashboards, reports, and analytics, encompassing DE&I & pay analytics, Compose AI for natural language-based ad-hoc analytics, and dynamic statement output, which incorporates employee profile pages and total reward statements.

ABOUT DECUSOFT

Decusoft is the leading partner to enterprises of all sizes who struggle to manage the complexity of America's number one business expense: employee compensation. Decusoft's platform, Compose, helps companies plan, manage, and analyze their employee compensation programs. Compose is a highly intuitive, no-code platform that takes critical employee compensation information out of endless spreadsheets and brings it into one platform, a single source of truth, guarded by the highest levels of security while giving clients unprecedented control and insight. Users of the platform can adjust to changing market conditions that impact compensation structures and total rewards programs, as well as utilize internal and external data sets to get a complete picture of how the company measures against others and is viewed by its employees.

Media Contact

Dan Roche, Decusoft, 1 2017850775, [email protected], www.decusoft.com

SOURCE Decusoft