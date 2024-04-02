Decusoft, Inc. Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG

"With this partnership, our joint customers will be able to easily integrate our uniquely configurable, and extensible compensation management platform with UKG Pro, enabling an efficient end-to-end HR process." Post this

"For more than two decades, Decusoft has developed unparalleled expertise in supporting organizations with sophisticated and complex compensation programs," said Hank Boggio, Chief Commercial Officer at Decusoft. "With this partnership, our joint customers will be able to easily integrate our uniquely configurable, and extensible compensation management platform with UKG Pro, enabling an efficient end-to-end HR process."

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform, a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

"Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspires people," says Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. "Partners like Decusoft allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience and meet the needs of people throughout their life work journey."

Customers of both solutions will have integrated access to their UKG Pro data while managing all their compensation needs in Compose. Compose can handle extremely complex plans of all types (merit & salary, discretionary & component-based bonus, equity, stock, carried interest, executive and deferred compensation, sales compensation, and more). Compose comprises key functional components such as configurable compensation planning grids, multi-currency support, review chain workflow (including warnings and hard stops), performance calibration & benchmarking, comprehensive audit trail, and budget modeling. It also includes a wide range of dashboards, reports, and analytics, encompassing DEI & pay analytics, Compose AI for natural language-based ad-hoc analytics, and dynamic statement output, which incorporates employee profile pages and total reward statements.

Learn more about the Decusoft and UKG partnership by visiting the Decusoft page in the UKG Marketplace: Click Here

Decusoft is the leading partner to enterprises of all sizes who struggle to manage the complexity of the number one business expense in America: employee compensation. Decusoft's platform, Compose, helps companies plan, manage, and analyze their employee compensation programs. Compose is a highly intuitive, no-code platform that takes critical employee compensation information out of endless spreadsheets and brings it into one platform, a single source of truth, guarded by the highest levels of security while giving clients unprecedented control and insight. Users of the platform can adjust to changing market conditions that impact compensation structures and total rewards programs, as well as utilize internal and external data sets to get a complete picture of how the company measures against others and is viewed by its employees.

