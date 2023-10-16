Dedicated Medical Cannabis Clinic Opens in Hattiesburg, MS

Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics Opens as TruReleaf MD in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hattiesburg- TruReleaf MD is making its mark in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, as a pioneering force in the realm of medical marijuana healthcare. Their mission is to provide relief to patients through the issuance of medical cannabis certifications, complemented by in-person assessments of medical conditions and thorough reviews of medical records.
The backdrop for this expansion is the passage of Senate Bill 2095, which has revolutionized Mississippi's Medical Marijuana Program, extending its reach to a wider patient base. Among its key provisions is the empowerment of certified physicians to recommend medical marijuana to patients whom they believe could benefit from it or find relief from qualifying debilitating medical conditions.
TruReleaf MD brings to Mississippi a wealth of experience garnered over seven years of compassionate care in Florida under the name MMTCFL. As Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida, they swiftly emerged as a cornerstone in the medical marijuana industry once medical cannabis was legalized for qualifying conditions. Their presence redefined the experience of being a medical marijuana patient, offering a natural relief option for those seeking care.
With this extensive background, TruReleaf MD aspires to rekindle the quality of life for patients through alternative treatments centered around cannabis. They firmly hold the belief that achieving relief is fundamental to regaining control over one's life, and they are committed to equipping patients with the tools they need to make the best decisions for their own well-being.
Dr. Candace Thompson, a licensed Mississippi medical marijuana doctor, underscores the significance of this emerging industry, which promises natural alternatives to potent narcotics, ultimately aiming to curb the senseless loss of lives within the community. The clinic's establishment provides patients with more opportunities to manage their conditions actively, propelling them closer to the life they aspire to lead.
Currently, the clinic offers in-person appointments for individuals with qualifying conditions. To schedule an appointment, patients can either visit www.getmymississippicard.com for online booking or contact 601-768-7944 to connect with a Patient Care Coordinator and schedule over the phone.
TruReleaf MD's overarching mission is to promote public awareness and education regarding the safe access and responsible use of medical marijuana in Mississippi. Committed to adhering to state guidelines, they aim to streamline the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card, empowering patients to take charge of their healthcare journey.
Media Contact
Turner Davis, TruReleaf MD, 1 8134156465, [email protected], https://getmymississippicard.com/
SOURCE TruReleaf MD
