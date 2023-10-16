Dedicated Medical Cannabis Clinic Opens in Hattiesburg, MS

TruReleaf MD is aiming to leave a significant impact on Hattiesburg, Mississippi, as a trailblazing leader in the field of medical marijuana healthcare. Tweet this

TruReleaf MD brings to Mississippi a wealth of experience garnered over seven years of compassionate care in Florida under the name MMTCFL. As Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida, they swiftly emerged as a cornerstone in the medical marijuana industry once medical cannabis was legalized for qualifying conditions. Their presence redefined the experience of being a medical marijuana patient, offering a natural relief option for those seeking care.

With this extensive background, TruReleaf MD aspires to rekindle the quality of life for patients through alternative treatments centered around cannabis. They firmly hold the belief that achieving relief is fundamental to regaining control over one's life, and they are committed to equipping patients with the tools they need to make the best decisions for their own well-being.

Dr. Candace Thompson, a licensed Mississippi medical marijuana doctor, underscores the significance of this emerging industry, which promises natural alternatives to potent narcotics, ultimately aiming to curb the senseless loss of lives within the community. The clinic's establishment provides patients with more opportunities to manage their conditions actively, propelling them closer to the life they aspire to lead.

Currently, the clinic offers in-person appointments for individuals with qualifying conditions. To schedule an appointment, patients can either visit www.getmymississippicard.com for online booking or contact 601-768-7944 to connect with a Patient Care Coordinator and schedule over the phone.

TruReleaf MD's overarching mission is to promote public awareness and education regarding the safe access and responsible use of medical marijuana in Mississippi. Committed to adhering to state guidelines, they aim to streamline the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card, empowering patients to take charge of their healthcare journey.

Media Contact

Turner Davis, TruReleaf MD, 1 8134156465, [email protected], https://getmymississippicard.com/

SOURCE TruReleaf MD