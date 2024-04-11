Dedicated Medical Cannabis Clinic Opens in Olive Branch, Mississippi

"This new industry promises to offer us natural alternatives to powerful narcotics, which have caused senseless deaths of too many of our neighbors and their loved ones." Post this

TruReleaf MD comes to the state with over seven years of experience providing compassionate care in Florida as MMTCFL. Following the legalization of medical marijuana for qualifying conditions, the Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida quickly became a pillar in the medical marijuana industry, redefining what it means to be a medical marijuana patient and providing a natural relief option to those seeking care.

With this experience, TruReleaf MD aims to restore patient quality of life through cannabis-based alternative treatments. They believe that relief is fundamental to having control over one's life and aim to give patients the necessary tools to make the best choice for their own health.

"This new industry promises to offer us natural alternatives to powerful narcotics, which have caused senseless deaths of too many of our neighbors and their loved ones." says Dr. Roberts, licensed medical marijuana physician. The clinic will allow patients more opportunities to take control of their conditions, putting them one step closer to creating the life they want.

The clinic currently offers in-person appointments for those with qualifying conditions. To book an appointment, patients can visit www.getmymississippicard.com to schedule online or call 601-768-7944 to speak with a Patient Care Coordinator to schedule over the phone.

TruReleaf MD's mission is to support and educate the public regarding safe access and use of medical marijuana in Mississippi. Following state guidelines, TruReleaf MD aims to simplify the process of getting a medical marijuana card and help patients take control of their care.

Media Contact

Turner Davis, TruReleaf MD, 1 8134156465, [email protected], https://getmymississippicard.com/

SOURCE TruReleaf MD