Dedication Turns into Violent Obsession in New Romantic Thriller

PJ Ellis's new book shares the story of a woman's storybook romance turned living nightmare

SMYRNA, Ga., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When a former high-end fashion model finds herself on the run from her ex-husband, her entire life is turned inside out. In the new romantic thriller, "After You, My Dear: I Will Always Follow You," debut author PJ Ellis draws readers into a world of suspense and mystery.

Selena believed that she had the perfect life; an exciting career as a model and wealthy and charming husband, Victor LaRoche, who spoils her. But her fairytale marriage soon turns into a nightmare as Victor turns manipulative and violent after losing part of his arm while deployed, leaving Selena in fear for her life.

"The story had been in the back of my mind for years," Ellis said. "Once I retired I was able to put it down on paper, it came to life. It's the kind of book that I love reading, and I hope others love it just as much."

Seeking refuge from her ex-turned-stalker and trying to dodge his relentless attempts to find her, she eventually lands in Andersonville, Georgia, hoping that she has finally buried her past. As she builds a new life for herself, she finds herself drawn to detective Carl Rich. When Victor draws closer to finding her yet again, and his actions become more unpredictable and violent, she must summon her courage to stand her ground and protect her newfound home.

"I want readers to see Selena's bravery and determination and be able to find that in themselves if they find themselves in similar situations," Ellis said. "Abusive relationships affect so many people, and I want readers to see that escape is possible, and you can recover from a broken past."

Ellis plans to continue Selena's story in an upcoming sequel.

"After You, My Dear: I Will Always Follow You"

By PJ Ellis

ISBN: 9781663254511 (softcover); 9781663254528 (electronic)

Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

PJ Ellis has recently transitioned from the world of graphic design at a Fortune 500 media company to the realm of storytelling. As a perpetual student, she is constantly learning and growing, both in her writing and in life. She resides on the outskirts of Atlanta with her feline companions who bring her joy and inspiration. "After You, My Dear" is her debut publication, with a sequel already in the works.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 480-998-2600, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE