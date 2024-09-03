Deena Buchanan, Esq. Elected to the American Association for Justice Trucking Litigation Group Executive Board

Deena Buchanan, Esq. of Buchanan Law Firm, LLC has been elected to the American Association for Justice (AAJ) Trucking Litigation Group Executive Board for the 2024-2026 term. Formed in 1990, the board provides member attorneys the necessary resources and training to successfully litigate trucking accident liability cases for people injured due to unsafe trucking operations.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ms. Buchanan represents clients nationwide in complex legal matters involving commercial truck accidents, wrongful death, catastrophic injury, and employment law. She is one of the first female attorneys in the country to become board-certified in trucking law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

Prior to forming Buchanan Law Firm, LLC, Ms. Buchanan served as in-house counsel to a Fortune 500 company and as a managing partner of a large New Mexico law firm, advising corporate executives and litigating multi-million-dollar disputes for large corporations throughout the United States. Using her extensive experience, she dedicates a portion of her current practice to training and educating other attorneys on methods of litigating large companies and corporations.

Over 140,000 injuries and 5,000 deaths from truck accidents are reported each year in the United States due to speeding, reckless driving, drunk driving, improperly loaded cargo, driver fatigue, defective equipment, and poor maintenance. The AAJ Trucking Litigation Group works to improve safety in the trucking industry by holding unsafe motor carriers and drivers accountable.

To learn more, call Buchanan Law Firm, LLC at 505-900-3559 or visit www.buchananlawnm.com. Located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the firm serves clients in Santa Fe and surrounding areas.

