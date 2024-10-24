Deep Finance Meets AI: Glenn Hopper's Vision for the Future of Corporate Strategy

"AI is quickly becoming the game-changer the industry needs. This year at the Finance and Accounting Tech Expo (FATE), Glenn Hopper will deliver a highly anticipated keynote on The State of AI Today, aimed squarely at finance leaders eager to harness the power of AI." Post this

Unlocking AI's Potential in Finance – What You'll Learn:

Hopper's keynote goes beyond theory to show how CFOs and finance teams can leverage AI to immediately impact their operations. Through live demos and interactive exercises, Hopper will illustrate how finance leaders can:

Pinpoint AI's Greatest Value – Identify where AI can most effectively improve your financial processes, from automating reports to enhancing predictive analytics.

Assess Your Data Infrastructure – Ensure that your data quality and accessibility are ready for AI integration, setting the foundation for long-term success.

Prepare for AI's Integration – Equip your teams with the skills and mindset necessary for AI adoption, positioning your organization for a seamless transition.

Build a Business Case for AI – Learn how to validate the ROI of AI initiatives and present a compelling case for executive buy-in and broader organizational adoption.

Interactive AI Demos: Hopper will engage attendees with live demonstrations of AI tools tailored specifically for finance. You'll see how generative AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT can enhance tasks such as:

Analyzing Financial Statements – Hopper will showcase AI-driven tools that quickly evaluate 10-K reports and offer deep financial insights.

Creating Automated Memos – Watch as AI drafts detailed technical accounting memos and performs SWOT analyses to improve decision-making speed and accuracy.

Meet Glenn Hopper: Pioneering AI in Finance

As the Head of AI Research & Development at Eventus Advisory Group, LLC, Glenn Hopper is at the forefront of transforming the finance sector through AI innovation. His expertise spans finance automation, data science, and operational efficiency, with a proven track record of driving transformational change in startups and beyond. Hopper's groundbreaking project, utilizing ChatGPT to create an FP&A tool, was recently featured in Fortune, showcasing his commitment to bringing practical AI solutions to finance professionals.

In his book AI Mastery for Finance Professionals, Hopper provides a clear guide to navigating the AI-driven transformation of the financial industry. The book simplifies complex AI concepts, offering tools to enhance decision-making, risk management, and innovation. As AI breaks traditional limits on scale and learning, it's reshaping how financial institutions deliver value, boosting efficiency and accuracy. At Eventus, he leads the charge in creating AI-powered solutions designed specifically for finance and accounting, enabling companies to streamline operations, reduce manual workloads, and generate real-time insights.

Why Attend: This keynote is a must for finance professionals ready to evolve with AI. You'll walk away with actionable strategies for AI implementation and a clearer understanding of how to align AI initiatives with your company's strategic goals.

Keynote Details:

Topic: The State of AI Today: How Finance Teams Can Implement and Leverage AI for Competitive Advantage

Date: October 30th, 2024

Location: Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York City

Speaker: Glenn Hopper , Head of AI Research & Development, Eventus Advisory Group, LLC

Register: Finance & Accounting Tech Expo - StrategicCFO360

Don't miss this chance to learn from one of AI's top innovators in finance. Hopper's expertise and hands-on demos will provide attendees with the tools and knowledge needed to take AI from buzzword to bottom-line benefit.

Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is produced by Chief Executive companies the CFO Leadership Council and Strategic CFO360. Known for their engagement with the c-suite (CEOs, Board Members and CFOs), Chief Executive Group engages with over 300,000 senior executives through peer networks and research surveys.

About The CFO Leadership Council:

The CFO Leadership Council empowers senior financial executives through a collaborative and energetic community. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," it helps members build professional networks, discuss critical issues, and gain practical insights on business and leadership. Owned by Chief Executive Group, it includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with over 2,500 members. CFO Leadership Council - CFO Leadership Council

About Strategic CFO360:

Delivers insight into the biggest issues facing CFOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews. StrategicCFO360 - StrategicCFO360

About Glenn Hopper:

The author of Deep Finance: Corporate Finance in the Information Age, Hopper's expertise spans financial leadership and strategy, finance automation, data science, and operational efficiency. At Eventus, Hopper leads the development of AI-powered solutions for the finance and accounting sectors, focusing on streamlining financial processes and supporting data-driven decision-making through advanced technologies. He has been a CFO in the startup space for more than 15 years, leading transformational change and integrating best-in-class technologies into finance operations and policy. His recent project on using ChatGPT to create an FP&A Tool was featured in Fortune.

