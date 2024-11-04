Deep Roots Harvest Closes on Acquisition of The Source, One of Nevada's Largest Cannabis Operators

"We look forward to working with our new colleagues at The Source to continue to bring Nevada consumers the quality, service and innovation they have come to expect from two of the state's biggest cannabis operators," said Jon Marshall, Chief Operating Officer at Deep Roots Harvest. Post this

Under the agreement, Deep Roots Harvest has acquired four Source dispensary locations in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Pahrump, along with two provisional dispensary licenses – one in Henderson and one in the City of Las Vegas along with a provisional lounge license. In addition, Deep Roots acquired the Pahrump cultivation facility and Clark County distribution, cultivation and production licenses. Deep Roots will continue to operate the acquired retail locations under The Source brand. Cultivation, production and distribution operations will be consolidated and utilized across both retail brands.

"It is incredible to conclude this deal and let the teams get to work serving the needs of Nevada consumers," said Jacques Santucci of Opus Consulting, Receiver for The Source since mid-2023.

Nevada's fastest-growing cannabis company, Deep Roots Harvest has steadily expanded its operations and facilities throughout its 10-year operating history. With the acquisition of The Source complete, the company now has more than 400 employees statewide. The addition of The Source's operations makes Deep Roots Harvest one of the biggest operators in the state and secures its position as Nevada's dominant, best-in-class cannabis business.

About Deep Roots Harvest

With decades of experience from a team with a true passion for the plant, Deep Roots Harvest has been cultivating, processing, manufacturing and distributing high-quality cannabis products in Nevada since 2015. Utilizing one of the larger cultivation facilities in Nevada, premium extraction processes and a focus on natural and sustainable ingredients, Deep Roots creates premium strains and products distributed at a wide variety of retailers, including a growing list of Deep Roots Harvest and Source locations across Nevada. For more information, visit DeepRootsHarvest.com. Continue the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About The Source

The Source is a premier cannabis dispensary chain with locations in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Pahrump, Nevada, dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With a mission to educate and empower customers, The Source offers a wide selection of premium cannabis flowers, edibles, concentrates and accessories. The knowledgeable staff is committed to creating a welcoming environment, ensuring that each visit is informative and enjoyable. As a leader in the local cannabis community, The Source prioritizes sustainability, community engagement and responsible consumption. Discover more at TheSourceNV.com.

