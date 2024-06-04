Deep Sentinel's David Selinger on the Future of Security and AI at the Electronic Security Expo

"The security industry is at a pivotal moment, with disruptive technologies like AI and cloud computing reshaping the landscape. I look forward to engaging in a thought-provoking discussion on how we can leverage these innovations to create a safer and more secure future." Post this

"I'm thrilled to join this panel of forward-thinking leaders at the ESX," said Selinger. "The security industry is at a pivotal moment, with disruptive technologies like AI and cloud computing reshaping the landscape. I look forward to engaging in a thought-provoking discussion on how we can leverage these innovations to create a safer and more secure future."

With over two decades of experience in artificial intelligence and its business applications, Selinger brings a wealth of knowledge to the panel. He will discuss the reality of AI in security, separating myth from fact, and explore the impact of the generative AI revolution on the industry. Selinger will also showcase how Deep Sentinel harnesses AI to power better, faster, and more cost-effective security solutions, particularly in apartment buildings, parking lots, and retail establishments.

Deep Sentinel's cutting-edge security solutions, which combine advanced AI with human expertise, have been at the forefront of the industry's shift towards more proactive and intelligent security measures. The company's AI-powered security cameras and live monitoring services have helped businesses across the United States to protect their assets, data, and people more effectively.

For more information about ESX and to register for the OpenXChange Breakfast panel, please visit the event website at https://esxweb.com/openxchange-breakfast/.

