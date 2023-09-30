Deepblocks Wins NAHREP and Hispanic Wealth Project REACH Labs Innovation Showcase For Real Estate Disruption

"The NAHREP ecosystem is entrepreneurial in nature and we are grateful and humbled to have been selected by this audience and judges," shares Olivia Ramos, Deepblocks Founder & CEO. Tweet this

Deepblocks' technology impressed the judges with their data-driven tools and digitized zoning database which streamlines site selection and feasibility analysis, pinpointing ideal development sites effortlessly.

"The NAHREP ecosystem is entrepreneurial in nature and we are grateful and humbled to have been selected by this audience and judges," shares Olivia Ramos, Deepblocks Founder & CEO, "Deepblocks is bringing visibility into the future of real estate by incorporating zoning within the more traditional datasets. We are bringing an edge to finding the best investment opportunities."

For more information on becoming an innovation scout or submitting your idea for the NAHREP innovation showcases, contact [email protected].

About The Hispanic Wealth Project (HWP)

The Hispanic Wealth Project is a non-profit 501(c)3 whose mission is to empower the Hispanic community in America through education and programmatic efforts around diversified wealth building, small business sustainability, and wealth creation through real estate.

ABOUT REACH

REACH is a unique technology growth program created by Second Century Ventures, the strategic venture arm of the National Association of Realtors®. The REACH scale-up program, which operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UK, and Latin America, helps technology companies accelerate their growth across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship and market exposure. The NAR REACH Labs program helps Realtor® Associations engage with the startup community and source innovation for members more quickly, efficiently and effectively. Learn more at http://www.nar-reach.com.

