Deepblocks Wins NAHREP and Hispanic Wealth Project REACH Labs Innovation Showcase For Real Estate Disruption

Digitized Zoning Data Platform Takes Judge's Prize at L'ATTITUDE Conference
MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) and The Hispanic Wealth Project™ (HWP) today announced Deepblocks as the winner of the NAHREP REACH Labs Innovation Showcase which honors Latino founders disrupting real estate. The competition took place at the NAHREP at L'ATTITUDE conference which focuses on attracting venture capital, serving the growing Latino real estate and mortgage industry market, and creating generational wealth.
NAHREP REACH Labs helps over 40,000 NAHREP members and other real estate and mortgage professionals engage with the startup community and source innovation faster, more efficiently, and more effectively. Startups present innovative technologies and disruptive solutions that have the potential to transform the real estate industry through proptech and fintech offerings. With a focus on efficiency, accessibility, sustainability, and affordability, Latino-led ventures showcase their passion and vision, aiming to secure recognition and support to revolutionize the future of real estate. The entrepreneurs were judged by a panel of expert judges and audience members who selected the most innovative start-up of the Showcase event.
Deepblocks' technology impressed the judges with their data-driven tools and digitized zoning database which streamlines site selection and feasibility analysis, pinpointing ideal development sites effortlessly.
"The NAHREP ecosystem is entrepreneurial in nature and we are grateful and humbled to have been selected by this audience and judges," shares Olivia Ramos, Deepblocks Founder & CEO, "Deepblocks is bringing visibility into the future of real estate by incorporating zoning within the more traditional datasets. We are bringing an edge to finding the best investment opportunities."
About The Hispanic Wealth Project (HWP)
The Hispanic Wealth Project is a non-profit 501(c)3 whose mission is to empower the Hispanic community in America through education and programmatic efforts around diversified wealth building, small business sustainability, and wealth creation through real estate.
ABOUT REACH
REACH is a unique technology growth program created by Second Century Ventures, the strategic venture arm of the National Association of Realtors®. The REACH scale-up program, which operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UK, and Latin America, helps technology companies accelerate their growth across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship and market exposure. The NAR REACH Labs program helps Realtor® Associations engage with the startup community and source innovation for members more quickly, efficiently and effectively. Learn more at http://www.nar-reach.com.
