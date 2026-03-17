Deepfake Crisis: A Hands-On Executive Incident Response Lab - Led by BlackCloak Founder and CEO Dr. Chris Pierson at RSAC 2026

"At RSAC, we're moving beyond the 'what-if' to provide a hands-on lab where leaders can stress-test their response plans against a threat that moves as fast as the technology behind it," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. Post this

"Chris is among the top cyber minds out there, and our RSA presentations are a must-see," said Shreve. "Together, we will create the type of multi-stage deepfake crisis scenario that can cause severe financial and reputational damage for any company – and its executives – in the public eye. This is a unique opportunity for attendees to interact with peers and learn from a leader in cybersecurity about an insidious threat gaining traction every day – deepfake impersonations. Chris and I will help participants not only learn more about deepfakes, but also consider deepfake issues from different perspectives within the company."

"The surge in deepfake impersonations isn't just a theoretical risk; we are seeing these scams launched at our client base with an alarming frequency," said Dr. Chris Pierson. "I am honored to be joined by James Shreve, whose legal and strategic perspective is invaluable when navigating the impact of these attacks. Together at RSAC, we're moving beyond the 'what-if' to provide a hands-on lab where leaders can stress-test their response plans against a threat that moves as fast as the technology behind it."

About Dr. Chris Pierson

Dr. Chris Pierson is the Founder and CEO of BlackCloak, the pioneer in Digital Executive Protection for corporate executives, board members, and high-net-worth individuals and their families. Chris has been on the front lines of cybersecurity and privacy in both the public and private sectors for over 25 years. Previously at the Department of Homeland Security, Chris served for over a decade as a special government employee on the Cybersecurity and Privacy Committees. He also spent time as the Chief Privacy Officer for Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS) U.S. Operations, as the Chief Information Security Officer for two prominent FinTech companies, and is also a Distinguished Fellow of the Ponemon Institute.

About James Shreve

James Shreve is Founding Attorney of Shreve Legal PLLC. He advises all types of companies on the myriad legal and strategic concerns surrounding confidential information. Applying the law to rapidly changing technology and software capabilities, he provides clients with a profile of their potential risk, then works closely with executive leadership, legal, IT, and compliance teams to develop a comprehensive and practical plan for risk avoidance and responding to cyber and data issues. After over 25 years in big law, he founded Shreve Legal to more closely assist clients on practical compliance strategy.

To join the onsite standby line, visit https://path.rsaconference.com/flow/rsac/us26/FullAgenda/page/catalog?tab.day=20260323.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives, board members, high-profile individuals, and their families from privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a comprehensive solution that includes mobile and desktop apps, as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Beth Trier, BlackCloak, 1 4156018104, [email protected], https://blackcloak.io/

SOURCE BlackCloak