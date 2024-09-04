DeepWell DTx Names Veteran Video Game Leader Jeffrey Tseng as CEO

"Jeffrey has the combination of egoless talent and vast gaming experience and shares our purpose to use his talent and skill to help those struggling with mental health. His incredible game development career encompasses titles with millions of global users and a lead role in the Marvel universe." Post this

He also created the company's lab environment around a DeepWell DTx video game that is a wellness application and addresses mental health concerns. Within its player community, the company studies the mental and physical effects of its software to create new therapeutic concepts. In addition, Tseng serves as Technical Advisor of Immersive Media at NeuFluent, the venture studio affiliated with DeepWell DTx, which utilizes technology to revolutionize neuroscience and neurosurgery.

Tseng is a veteran game innovator. Tseng co-founded Crowdstar, where as CEO he designed and directed the development of Design Home and Covet Fashon, top franchises which powered Glu Mobile's sale to Electronic Arts for $2 billion. There, he worked with more than 200 fashion brands such as Calvin Klein and Michael Kors and was the first to identify and capture the women core gamer market through innovation based on audience psychology. Previously, Tseng co-founded Secret Level, where he worked on Magic: The Gathering, Iron Man, and Star Wars titles, leading to Secret Level's acquisition by SEGA. He also founded DNArt, which designed and developed technology that enabled music mixing at a compositional level. It's top titles included Top Mix, which was featured as Game of the Day by Apple.

"Jeffrey has the combination of egoless talent and vast gaming experience and shares our purpose to use his talent and skill to help those struggling with mental health. His incredible game development career encompasses titles with millions of global users and a lead role in the Marvel universe," said Ryan Douglas, DeepWell DTx Co-Founder and Chairman. "But most importantly, he is an amazing person that the team wants to follow and loves working with. We could not be more fortunate to have him join our journey."

About DeepWell DTx

DeepWell DTx makes digital therapeutic technology that can be integrated with media to create new approaches for treating mental and physical health conditions. Launched in 2022, DeepWell holds several patents, with 20 more pending, for transforming media into medicine.

DeepWell DTx is part of NeuFluent, a venture studio developing neuroscience innovation -- novel components, systems, and processes for highly reliable interconnectivity that streams data to digitally native processing and communication platforms. NeuFluent technology promotes accelerated adoption of new behaviors, self-discovery, and learning. NeuFluent holds multiple patents in dynamically controlled shunts, distributed sensing and control, central nervous system monitoring and interventions, spinal fluid polarization, therapeutics augmentation, AI based managed care, brain computer interfaces, and more.

Media Contact

Emi Groth, DeepWell DTx, 9255881610, [email protected], https://www.deepwelldtx.com/

SOURCE DeepWell DTx