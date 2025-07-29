Deerhold and Windsor Strategy Partners Form Partnership to Enhance Network Analysis for Stop-Loss Carriers and MGUs

Deerhold, a provider of price transparency business intelligence and data solutions, today announced an agreement with healthcare actuarial firm, Windsor Strategy Partners.
BOSTON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deerhold, a company offering advanced healthcare data management and solutions to support healthcare price transparency and compliance, announced a strategic partnership with Windsor Strategy Partners, a leading healthcare actuarial firm. The partnership originated as a joint effort to develop an actuarial tool that increases confidence in provider discount selection for stop-loss carriers and managing general underwriters (MGUs) quoting stop loss premiums.
Jeff Gasser, CEO and co-founder of Deerhold said, "Stakeholders in the self-funded marketplace are largely reliant on risk modeling tools that run on outdated data. By leveraging healthcare price transparency data to surface the most up-to-date health plan contract rates, our solution will enable direct stop-loss writers and MGUs to model aggregate and specific stop-loss scenarios with greater precision than ever before."
"We look forward to integrating Windsor's market-leading actuarial modeling into Deerhold's network comparison module to enhance underwriting performance. The data the Deerhold team has distilled from the transparency files, is extraordinary in its detail. Ultimately, our goal is to help stakeholders be more profitable by offering accurate pricing that's backed up by the most current network transparency data," said Dave Wilson, President and founder of Windsor Strategy Partners.
The jointly-developed solution will allow users to input group demographics such, as network selection and member location, to observe how changes in health plan networks influence group-specific claim costs at varying specific deductibles, as projected by stop loss underwriting manuals.
The solution is expected to launch by the fourth quarter of 2025. Organizations interested in learning more can contact Pete Titas ([email protected]) for more information.
About Deerhold
Deerhold is a digital technology company, delivering SaaS-based healthcare solutions in the U.S. and IT and software development services to companies around the globe. Headquartered in Boston, Deerhold has offices in Kathmandu and Tokyo, and is supported by a robust network of software engineers working from the U.S., Nepal, and Japan. For more information, visit www.deerhold.com
About Windsor Strategy Partners
Windsor Strategy Partners is a leading healthcare actuarial firm specializing in Pricing, Program Evaluation, Product Development, and Portfolio Risk Management. Windsor Strategy Partners serves as a risk management partner through all stages of the business cycle, helping insurance carriers, managed care organizations, investment groups, and healthcare entrepreneurs navigate the healthcare industry.
