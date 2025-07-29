Deerhold and Windsor Strategy Partners Form Partnership to Enhance Network Analysis for Stop-Loss Carriers and MGUs

This partnership brings actuarial strength and cutting-edge data together to transform how stop-loss premiums are quoted. Post this

"We look forward to integrating Windsor's market-leading actuarial modeling into Deerhold's network comparison module to enhance underwriting performance. The data the Deerhold team has distilled from the transparency files, is extraordinary in its detail. Ultimately, our goal is to help stakeholders be more profitable by offering accurate pricing that's backed up by the most current network transparency data," said Dave Wilson, President and founder of Windsor Strategy Partners.

The jointly-developed solution will allow users to input group demographics such, as network selection and member location, to observe how changes in health plan networks influence group-specific claim costs at varying specific deductibles, as projected by stop loss underwriting manuals.

The solution is expected to launch by the fourth quarter of 2025. Organizations interested in learning more can contact Pete Titas ([email protected]) for more information.

About Deerhold

Deerhold is a digital technology company, delivering SaaS-based healthcare solutions in the U.S. and IT and software development services to companies around the globe. Headquartered in Boston, Deerhold has offices in Kathmandu and Tokyo, and is supported by a robust network of software engineers working from the U.S., Nepal, and Japan. For more information, visit www.deerhold.com

About Windsor Strategy Partners

Windsor Strategy Partners is a leading healthcare actuarial firm specializing in Pricing, Program Evaluation, Product Development, and Portfolio Risk Management. Windsor Strategy Partners serves as a risk management partner through all stages of the business cycle, helping insurance carriers, managed care organizations, investment groups, and healthcare entrepreneurs navigate the healthcare industry.

Media Contact

Pete Titas, Deerhold, 1 216.402.5295, [email protected], https://deerhold.com/

SOURCE Deerhold