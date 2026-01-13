Deerhold and Windsor Strategy Partners Launch Solution that Enhances Network Analysis for Stop-Loss Carriers and MGUs

"We're raising the industry standard by combining real healthcare price transparency data with leading actuarial modeling to deliver a new level of precision in stop-loss underwriting." Post this

PRIZM Impact, powered by Deerhold, is designed to help underwriting teams determine the appropriate provider discount assumptions when pricing stop-loss coverage for self-funded employer groups. By integrating healthcare price transparency data, PRIZM Impact provides up-to-date discount factors for regional and national health insurance carriers, including the major national carriers. Discounts are presented from first dollar as well as above and below a comprehensive set of specific deductibles. This data enables comparisons across carrier networks and regions, modeling the impact on discounts across varying claim sizes and mix of services.

"We are excited to be working with this revolutionary information. To be both competitive and profitable, underwriters need to have the most accurate information possible for the values of networks by specific geographies and at various specific loss thresholds. PRIZM Impact is the result of our collaboration with Deerhold and we believe it will revolutionize stop-loss rating," said Dave Wilson, president and founder of Windsor Strategy Partners.

Deerhold clients can access insights from PRIZM Impact via the Deerhold platform, as an Excel extract, or within their existing workflows (e.g., health rating manuals or software) via API integration.

The PRIZM platform, powered by Deerhold, features other solutions, including (1) PRIZM Rates, which offers market-based pricing insights for providers and payers, (2) PRIZM Networks, used by stop-loss carriers, MGUs, brokers, and commercial health plans to evaluate health plan networks, and (3) PRIZM Shopping, a member shopping tool that helps TPAs, commercial health plans, and self-funded employers meet transparency in coverage requirements.

About Deerhold

Deerhold is a digital technology company, delivering SaaS-based healthcare solutions in the U.S. and IT and software development services to companies around the globe. Headquartered in Boston, Deerhold has offices in Kathmandu and Tokyo, and is supported by a robust network of software engineers working from the U.S., Nepal, and Japan.

About Windsor Strategy Partners

Windsor Strategy Partners is a leading healthcare actuarial firm specializing in Pricing, Program Evaluation, Product Development, and Portfolio Risk Management. Windsor Strategy Partners serves as a risk management partner through all stages of the business cycle, helping insurance carriers, managed care organizations, investment groups, and healthcare entrepreneurs navigate the healthcare industry.

