Deerhold and Windsor Strategy Partners Launch Solution that Enhances Network Analysis for Stop-Loss Carriers and MGUs

Solution leverages healthcare price transparency data and market-leading actuarial adjustments to boost underwriting performance.
BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deerhold, a company offering advanced healthcare data management and solutions to support healthcare price transparency and compliance, today announced the launch of PRIZM Impact. The new solution integrates Windsor Strategy Partners' actuarial modeling into Deerhold's network comparison module to enhance underwriting precision for organizations modeling risk for aggregate and specific stop-loss insurance.
"We've heard time and again that risk assessment has been hindered by a reliance on traditional tools that are powered by data that's out-of-date or limited in scope. This flawed data feeds into actuarial models, creating a distorted view of the risk landscape that results in misestimations of future liabilities." said Jeff Gasser, CEO and co-founder of Deerhold. "We aim to raise the industry standard by offering an alternative solution that combines healthcare price transparency data with Windsor's leading actuarial adjustments to bring a new level of precision and flexibility to the stop-loss underwriting process."
PRIZM Impact, powered by Deerhold, is designed to help underwriting teams determine the appropriate provider discount assumptions when pricing stop-loss coverage for self-funded employer groups. By integrating healthcare price transparency data, PRIZM Impact provides up-to-date discount factors for regional and national health insurance carriers, including the major national carriers. Discounts are presented from first dollar as well as above and below a comprehensive set of specific deductibles. This data enables comparisons across carrier networks and regions, modeling the impact on discounts across varying claim sizes and mix of services.
"We are excited to be working with this revolutionary information. To be both competitive and profitable, underwriters need to have the most accurate information possible for the values of networks by specific geographies and at various specific loss thresholds. PRIZM Impact is the result of our collaboration with Deerhold and we believe it will revolutionize stop-loss rating," said Dave Wilson, president and founder of Windsor Strategy Partners.
Deerhold clients can access insights from PRIZM Impact via the Deerhold platform, as an Excel extract, or within their existing workflows (e.g., health rating manuals or software) via API integration.
For more information, contact Pete Titas ([email protected]) or https://deerhold.com/prizm/#impact
The PRIZM platform, powered by Deerhold, features other solutions, including (1) PRIZM Rates, which offers market-based pricing insights for providers and payers, (2) PRIZM Networks, used by stop-loss carriers, MGUs, brokers, and commercial health plans to evaluate health plan networks, and (3) PRIZM Shopping, a member shopping tool that helps TPAs, commercial health plans, and self-funded employers meet transparency in coverage requirements.
About Deerhold
Deerhold is a digital technology company, delivering SaaS-based healthcare solutions in the U.S. and IT and software development services to companies around the globe. Headquartered in Boston, Deerhold has offices in Kathmandu and Tokyo, and is supported by a robust network of software engineers working from the U.S., Nepal, and Japan.
About Windsor Strategy Partners
Windsor Strategy Partners is a leading healthcare actuarial firm specializing in Pricing, Program Evaluation, Product Development, and Portfolio Risk Management. Windsor Strategy Partners serves as a risk management partner through all stages of the business cycle, helping insurance carriers, managed care organizations, investment groups, and healthcare entrepreneurs navigate the healthcare industry.
