Deerhold Announces Launch of Platform with Offerings to Support Decisions across Healthcare

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deerhold, a company offering advanced healthcare data management and solutions to support healthcare price transparency and compliance, today announced the launch of its PRIZM platform. The platform integrates healthcare price transparency information from machine-readable files (MRFs), along with other data, to surface relevant insights for decision-makers across the healthcare ecosystem.
"When hospital and payer MRFs first became available as a result of healthcare legislation, we saw an opportunity to develop the next generation of healthcare intelligence," said Jeff Gasser, CEO and co-founder of Deerhold. "Our core focus was to ensure MRF data could be used in a way that actually benefits the market. We've designed the PRIZM platform with this in mind, building separate solutions to support a variety of use cases, and layering on search functionality that makes it easy for stakeholders to find what they're looking for."
The PRIZM platform, powered by Deerhold, currently features three solutions:
- PRIZM Rates offers market-based pricing insights to help hospitals, ACOs, multi-specialty practices, payers, and private equity firms spot rate variability, secure more competitive markets, and drive revenue opportunities.
- PRIZM Networks allows stop loss carriers, managing general underwriters (MGUs), brokers, and commercial health plans to evaluate health plan networks (using Medicare rates as a benchmark) to identify cost-effective solutions and ensure fiduciary alignment.
- PRIZM Shopping helps TPAs, commercial health plans and self-funded employer groups meet transparency in coverage requirements by providing a shopping tool that allows members to estimate cost-sharing for covered healthcare services.
A fourth solution, an actuarial tool for network analysis, is expected to be available later this year. Currently being developed through a partnership with healthcare actuarial firm Windsor Strategy Partners, this solution is designed to increase confidence in provider network discount selection for stop-loss carriers and MGUs quoting stop-loss premiums.
"In a space where decision-making is often hindered by inaccurate, outdated data, we're eliminating unnecessary complexity to help stakeholders get the answers they need, faster and with greater confidence," stated Gasser.
About Deerhold
Deerhold is a digital technology company, delivering SaaS-based healthcare solutions in the U.S. and IT and software development services to companies around the globe. Headquartered in Boston, Deerhold has offices in Kathmandu and Tokyo, and is supported by a robust network of software engineers working from the U.S., Nepal, and Japan. For more information, visit www.deerhold.com.
