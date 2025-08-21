Deerhold Announces Launch of Platform with Offerings to Support Decisions across Healthcare

With PRIZM, Deerhold is making healthcare transparency data usable, relevant, and impactful for decision-makers across the industry. Post this

The PRIZM platform, powered by Deerhold, currently features three solutions:

PRIZM Rates offers market-based pricing insights to help hospitals, ACOs, multi-specialty practices, payers, and private equity firms spot rate variability, secure more competitive markets, and drive revenue opportunities.

PRIZM Networks allows stop loss carriers, managing general underwriters (MGUs), brokers, and commercial health plans to evaluate health plan networks (using Medicare rates as a benchmark) to identify cost-effective solutions and ensure fiduciary alignment.

PRIZM Shopping helps TPAs, commercial health plans and self-funded employer groups meet transparency in coverage requirements by providing a shopping tool that allows members to estimate cost-sharing for covered healthcare services.

A fourth solution, an actuarial tool for network analysis, is expected to be available later this year. Currently being developed through a partnership with healthcare actuarial firm Windsor Strategy Partners, this solution is designed to increase confidence in provider network discount selection for stop-loss carriers and MGUs quoting stop-loss premiums.

"In a space where decision-making is often hindered by inaccurate, outdated data, we're eliminating unnecessary complexity to help stakeholders get the answers they need, faster and with greater confidence," stated Gasser.

About Deerhold

Deerhold is a digital technology company, delivering SaaS-based healthcare solutions in the U.S. and IT and software development services to companies around the globe. Headquartered in Boston, Deerhold has offices in Kathmandu and Tokyo, and is supported by a robust network of software engineers working from the U.S., Nepal, and Japan. For more information, visit www.deerhold.com.

