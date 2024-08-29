Deerhold Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Put Price Transparency Business Intelligence in the Hands of Practices

Our team is eager to join athenahealth's Marketplace,...to provide price transparency business intelligence that can identify immediate revenue growth opportunities and actionable insights to support customers' long-term growth strategies. Post this

The Deerhold platform incorporates best practices developed from over two decades of healthcare data management experience to convert massive, complex data from payer machine-readable files (MRFs) into comprehensive intelligence. Then, Deerhold's Contract Rate Explorer product makes it simple to search and browse this platform for insights relevant to practices and use cases.

"At Deerhold, we recognize provider practices have limited time and resources to allocate to analyzing price transparency datasets," said Deerhold CEO, Jeff Gasser. "Our team is eager to join athenahealth's Marketplace, utilizing data within our Contract Rate Explorer product, to provide price transparency business intelligence that can identify immediate revenue growth opportunities and actionable insights to support customers' long-term growth strategies."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for ambulatory and hospital clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Deerhold joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Deerhold's application, please visit Deerhold's product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Deerhold

Deerhold is a digital technology company, delivering SaaS-based healthcare solutions in the U.S. and IT and software development services to companies around the globe. Headquartered in Boston, Deerhold has offices in Kathmandu and Tokyo, and is supported by a robust network software engineers working from the U.S., Nepal, and Japan that has provided healthcare analytics services across the U.S. for over 20 years.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

Media Contact

Pete Titas, Deerhold, Ltd., 1 2164025295, [email protected], https://deerhold.com/

SOURCE Deerhold, Ltd.