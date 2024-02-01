Deerhold Ltd. Announces New Sales Leadership Appointments

We've made great progress with the development and deployment of our transparency solutions. These recent appointments are a reflection of our confidence in the value of our solutions and the market demand for them. Post this

Pete has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare payer market, spending the last decade at Lyric and Change Healthcare as Vice President of Sales. In this most recent role, he delivered payment accuracy and analytics solutions to health plans and third party administrators across commercial, self-funded, and Medicare and Medicaid lines of business. He holds bachelor's degrees in Management Information Systems (MIS) and Marketing from Bowling Green State University.

Scott's new role as SVP of Strategic Markets will enable him to apply his 30 years' healthcare experience to guide diverse healthcare stakeholders with best practices and use cases to capture the full value of Deerhold's CRE and TARA solutions. Scott's background consulting with a range of healthcare clients to optimize the use of emerging technologies will lend itself well to the various market verticals that can benefit from Deerhold's flagship solutions.

Jeff Gasser, Deerhold's CEO stated, "We've made great progress with the development and deployment of our transparency solutions. These recent appointments are a reflection of our confidence in the value of our solutions and the market demand for them. We are extremely excited to have Pete join us as he's uniquely qualified to lead sales and marketing as a key member of our management team. Having Scott focus on strategic markets is critical for our success as CRE is unique in that everybody in the healthcare ecosystem is a potential customer both on the provider and payer side."

About Deerhold

Deerhold is a digital technology company, delivering SaaS-based healthcare solutions in the U.S. and IT and software development services to companies around the globe. Headquartered in Boston, Deerhold has offices in Kathmandu and Tokyo, and is supported by a robust network of 100+ software engineers working from the U.S., Nepal, and Japan. For more information, visit https://deerhold.com/.

Media Contact

