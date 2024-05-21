Deerhold Ltd. Welcomes Ed Hausman as Chief Product Officer

"Ed sets himself apart with his ability to design features and functionality that can accommodate the shifting needs of a complex, dynamic market while helping stakeholders solve their core business problems." Post this

Powered by search engine technology, Contract Rate Explorer enables healthcare stakeholders to sort through massive amounts of data from machine readable files (MRFs) to uncover relevant insights.

TARA is an online member cost-sharing estimation tool that helps third party administrators and group health plans get in compliance quickly and cost-effectively.

Gasser said, "I've spent decades working with technical and clinical experts developing and enhancing healthtech solutions across the product lifecycle. Ed sets himself apart with his ability to design features and functionality that can accommodate the shifting needs of a complex, dynamic market while helping stakeholders solve their core business problems. The MRF space is particularly challenging and I know from my experience working with Ed at Deerwalk that there's no one better suited to guide us on this journey."

Hausman has spent his career at the intersection of healthcare and technology, providing product vision and strategy for healthcare startups. In his most recent role as vice president of product and business development at InformedDNA, he guided the development of tech solutions designed to help healthcare stakeholders utilize genomic insights to improve patient outcomes. He previously served as vice president of product at Deerwalk, Inc., where he built an industry-leading analytics engine. Deerwalk was acquired by Cedargate Technologies in December 2020. Hausman earned his bachelor's degree in anthropology and linguistics from the University of Chicago and has lived abroad in Nepal teaching English.

Hausman stated, "I look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as I step into this new role. By implementing a practical, analytical, and value-driven approach, we'll ensure our solutions are designed to support our customers and accelerate their growth."

About Deerhold

Deerhold is a digital technology company, delivering SaaS-based healthcare solutions in the U.S. and IT and software development services to companies around the globe. Headquartered in Boston, Deerhold has offices in Kathmandu and Tokyo, and is supported by a robust team of software engineers working from the U.S., Nepal, and Japan. For more information, visit https://deerhold.com/.

Media Contact

Pete Titas, Deerhold, 1 2164025295, [email protected], https://deerhold.com/

