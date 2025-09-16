Deerhold PRIZM Networks Data Can Now be Used in Claros Analytics Applications

Partnership will immediately benefit stop-loss carriers, MGUs and benefits advisors
BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deerhold, a leader in healthcare data management and price transparency solutions, and Claros Analytics, the healthcare industry's leading actuarial analytics company, today announced a partnership delivering the ability to leverage Deerhold's PRIZM Networks data in the Claros Analytics health plan projection applications. This new development will help stop-loss carriers, managing general underwriters (MGUs), and benefits advisors achieve greater accuracy in forecasting employer health plan costs.
Today, the Claros platform natively incorporates first dollar discounts by geography and service category, translating those discounts to a percent of Medicare. With the addition of data from Deerhold's PRIZM Networks, clients will be able to incorporate discounts by network as a percent of Medicare, applying them to the Claros Analytics health plan cost projections.
Claros Analytics' CEO Todd Owen said, "Many of our clients have been interested in generating more precise forecasts of plan cost by accounting for specific network discounts within geographic areas. We're excited to partner with Deerhold to augment our Medicare reference-based pricing methodology, giving the market more intelligent tools to make better decisions."
"This collaboration underscores the commitment both of our companies have to equipping risk bearers and advisors with the most advanced resources for healthcare claims projections," said Jeff Gasser, CEO and co-founder of Deerhold. "By combining Claros' proven forecasting capabilities with Deerhold's healthcare price transparency intelligence, we're providing our mutual clients with a powerful advantage in a competitive and uncertain healthcare environment."
