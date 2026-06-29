DeerRun Celebrates Apex Series Launch with Grand Opening of First North American Store in Houston on July 1st

"Opening our doors in Katy allows us to bring our 'Start Easy. Move More.' mission directly to North American consumers in a tactile, high-energy environment." Post this

EVENT DETAILS

Location: DeerRun Flagship Store, 801 S. Mason Road, Katy, Texas

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Schedule: * 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Media Happy Hour (Strictly RSVP Only)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM: General Public Grand Opening & Treadmill Giveaway Competition

Event Website: www.DeerRun-Houston.com

HOW TO WIN 1 OF 50 TREADMILLS

DeerRun is calling all Texas runners, fitness enthusiasts, and families to step up and test the new hardware firsthand. To celebrate the store opening, the brand is giving away a total of 50 treadmills during the three-hour public event through two paths:

The Speed Challenge: The top 5 fastest run times recorded on-site every hour will automatically earn a treadmill.

The Lucky Draw: For those who just want to complete a casual run or explore the space, 10 lucky attendees will be selected at random every hour to win a treadmill.

DEERRUN STORE IN KATY TEXAS

The Katy retail store marks a major milestone for DeerRun, which already serves more than 2 million users worldwide. Visitors will be able to experience the complete, newly launched lineup, which seamlessly embeds the PitPat virtual ecosystem into the training experience to combine hardware with community, virtual races, and global leaderboards.

The showcased Apex Series includes options for every fitness level:

Sleek Fold 1: A ultra-compact, folding walking pad ($329 USD RRP) perfect for space-conscious homes and under-desk office use.

Apex Base 1: The ideal entry-level home treadmill ($499 USD RRP) featuring a 15% automatic incline.

Apex Flow 1: Built for smooth transitions and heavy-duty home routines ($599 USD RRP), supporting up to a 181 kg (400 lb) weight capacity.

Apex Rise 1: Designed for serious hill-style cardio ($799 USD RRP) with a powerful 25% automatic incline.

Apex Titan 1: The flagship model ($1,799 USD RRP) engineered for elite mountain-climbing simulations, boasting an industry-leading -6% to 48% automatic incline range and speeds up to 20 KPH

"Our launch in New York proved that consumers are looking for a true community-driven fitness experience, not just a standard piece of hardware," said Tex Yang, GM of DeerRun.

"Opening our doors in Katy allows us to bring our 'Start Easy. Move More.' mission directly to North American consumers in a tactile, high-energy environment. We can't wait to see the community challenge themselves on our treadmills this Wednesday."

RSVP FOR THE EVENT

To RSVP for the media hour, secure a spot for the public competition, or learn more about the event, visit www.DeerRun-Houston.com. For broader brand details, visit www.deerrun.com.

ABOUT DEERRUN

About DeerRun DeerRun is a global home fitness brand serving more than 2 million users worldwide across North America, Europe, and other international markets. The company develops connected fitness products that combine hardware, software, and community experiences to make movement more accessible, engaging, and sustainable. Guided by its mission to "Start Easy. Move More.", DeerRun helps users build lasting fitness habits and ultimately "Meet a Better Self."

Media Contact

Ari Morguelan, CommunicateMore, 1 3102957941, [email protected], CommunicateMore

SOURCE DeerRun