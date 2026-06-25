DeerRun Introduces New Connected Fitness Ecosystem Led by Apex Titan 1

Apex Series of treadmills from DeerRun aims to be the new standard for home fitness

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DeerRun today announced the launch of its latest connected home fitness lineup, led by the new Apex Titan 1 treadmill and supported by an expanding ecosystem of connected fitness experiences powered by PitPat.

Built on the belief that the real barrier to home fitness is not performance, but participation, the new lineup combines performance-focused hardware with connected software designed to help users start easier, stay engaged longer, and build lasting fitness habits.

Leading the launch is the Apex Titan 1, DeerRun's flagship treadmill featuring an industry-leading -6% to 48% automatic incline range, speeds up to 12.5 MPH (20 KPH), a 400-pound user capacity, and seamless integration with the PitPat ecosystem.

Designed for users seeking a more demanding and engaging training experience at home, Titan 1 combines extreme incline training, connected competition, and community-driven motivation in a single platform, making each workout more engaging and each return visit more likely.

"Consumers increasingly expect more than hardware alone," said Tex Yang, GM of DeerRun. "They want products that help them stay engaged, motivated, and consistent over time. With Apex Titan 1 and our broader connected ecosystem, we're bringing together performance, accessibility, and community in a way that reflects how people want to train today."

Apex Titan 1 Highlights

Industry-leading -6% to 48% automatic incline

Speeds up to 12.5 MPH (20 KPH)

400 LB maximum user capacity

Premium touchscreen display

Integrated PitPat ecosystem access

Interactive races, rankings, challenges, and community experiences

Built With PitPat, Not Bolted On

Every product in the new lineup is designed around PitPat from the start — not as an add-on app, but as half of the product experience.

Through the ecosystem, users can join virtual races, compete on leaderboards, participate in community challenges, and train alongside a global fitness community. Together, DeerRun hardware and the PitPat ecosystem create a connected fitness experience that combines training, competition, and community in a single platform.

A Product Lineup for Different Fitness Journeys

The June launch introduces products across multiple categories of home fitness:

Sleek Fold 1 — a compact folding walking pad designed for everyday movement, home offices, and space-conscious living.

Apex Base 1 — an entry-level treadmill built for users beginning their home fitness journey.

Apex Rise 1 — a performance treadmill featuring a 25% automatic incline designed for users seeking more advanced cardio and hill-style training.

Apex Titan 1 — DeerRun's flagship treadmill engineered for high-performance home training.

Together, the lineup supports DeerRun's goal of making connected fitness accessible to a wider range of users and training needs.

To kick off the launch DeerRun is hosting an exclusive media showcase in New York City today to media who will be among the first to test the Apex Titan 1 and explore the PitPat ecosystem as the brand is gearing up for a major expansion. Following the media event, DeerRun will officially open its very first North American store in Katy, Texas on July 1st, and you can find full details about the launch and learn how to get involved by visiting one-more-match.com.

Availability

The new DeerRun lineup will be available through DeerRun's official website. Early Access registration is now open.

Suggested retail pricing starts at approximately $1,799 USD for Apex Titan 1. Pricing for the remaining lineup will be announced closer to availability.

The Media Kit can be found below:

Apex Media Pack

Apex Launch Release, Embargo until July 25th, 2026

ABOUT DEERRUN

DeerRun is a global home fitness brand serving more than 2 million users worldwide across North America, Europe, and other international markets. The company develops connected fitness products that combine hardware, software, and community experiences to make movement more accessible, engaging, and sustainable. Guided by its mission to "Start Easy. Move More.", DeerRun helps users build lasting fitness habits and ultimately "Meet a Better Self." Today, DeerRun supports its growing global user base through localized logistics, service, and retail infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.deerrun.com.

Media Contact

Ari Morguelan

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ari Morguelan, DeerRun, 1 (310) 295-7941, [email protected], https://deerruntreadmill.com

SOURCE DeerRun