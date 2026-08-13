Defendify Earns Third Straight Inc. 5000 Honor by Making Enterprise-Grade Cybersecurity Accessible to All Organizations

"Our mission is to make comprehensive cybersecurity achievable for every organization, and our continued growth demonstrates how important that mission has become." Post this

Defendify's third consecutive appearance reflects sustained demand for comprehensive cybersecurity that is accessible to organizations without large, dedicated security teams or budgets. Through one integrated platform, Defendify helps organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture while reducing the cost and complexity of managing multiple security tools and vendors.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a third year in a row is a tremendous milestone for our team and validates the need we continue to see in the market," said Rob Simopoulos, Co-Founder and CEO of Defendify. "All organizations are facing increasing threats, mounting compliance requirements, and growing pressure from customers and cyber insurance providers. At the same time, many are working with limited budget and resources. Our mission is to make comprehensive cybersecurity achievable for every organization, and our continued growth demonstrates how important that mission has become."

Defendify brings together 13 cybersecurity tools across three layers: Detection and Response, Policies and Training, and Assessments and Testing. The platform includes 24/7/365 managed detection and response, incident response planning, penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, phishing simulations, employee awareness training, and other tools spanning people, process, and technology. The platform also includes access to a $1,000,000 cybersecurity warranty.

This unified approach helps organizations eliminate overlapping tools, reduce vendor complexity, and gain the layered protection traditionally associated with enterprise security programs. It also provides access to cybersecurity automation and expertise without requiring organizations to build and manage dedicated internal security teams.

"Adding more disparate cybersecurity tools is not the answer," Simopoulos added. "Organizations need an approach that makes cybersecurity easier to manage while still providing the depth of protection today's threat environment demands. That is the problem Defendify was built to solve."

Defendify's continued growth comes as small and midsize organizations face many of the same cybersecurity threats and requirements as large enterprises. The company remains focused on expanding access to comprehensive protection through a platform designed to simplify cybersecurity management, improve visibility, and help organizations confidently address evolving risks.

About Defendify

Defendify provides All-In-One Cybersecurity® that delivers comprehensive protection through a single, integrated platform. Based in Portland, Maine, the company serves organizations seeking robust cybersecurity without the cost and operational complexity of managing multiple security vendors. Learn more at www.defendify.com.

Media Contact

Jim Holben, Defendify, 1 8885089221, [email protected], Defendify

SOURCE Defendify