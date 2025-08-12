Defendify Named to Inc. 5000 List with 383% Three-Year Growth, Addressing the Growing Cybersecurity Needs of Small and Midsize Organizations

"Our growth continues to prove real demand for stronger cybersecurity that doesn't require an enterprise budget or dedicated security team." - Rob Simopoulos, CEO and Co-Founder Post this

Defendify makes enterprise-grade cybersecurity accessible to organizations of all sizes through a single platform without the price tag. The company focuses on serving organizations that don't have dedicated security teams but still need comprehensive protection.

"Our growth continues to prove real demand for stronger cybersecurity that doesn't require an enterprise budget or dedicated security team," said Rob Simopoulos, Co-Founder and CEO of Defendify. "Most organizations know they need comprehensive protection, but are challenged by limited resources and evaluating solutions often built for companies with full security departments. We're proving that businesses of any size can have robust cybersecurity through a single, accessible platform that delivers automation and expertise to streamline protection."

Defendify's platform integrates 13 security tools across three key layers: Detection and Response, Policies and Training, and Assessments and Testing. The solution includes 24/7/365 managed detection and response, phishing simulations and awareness training, penetration testing and vulnerability scanning, and incident response—all backed by a $1,000,000 warranty. This integrated approach eliminates the need to manage multiple vendors while maintaining enterprise-grade protection.

The company's growth comes as organizations increasingly seek cybersecurity solutions that provide expanded protection without increasing operational complexity. Defendify's model removes traditional friction points while delivering the multi-layered security that modern businesses require to meet demands from larger customers, cyber insurance providers, and compliance and regulatory requirements.

About Defendify

Defendify provides All-In-One Cybersecurity® that delivers comprehensive protection through a single, integrated platform. Based in Portland, Maine, the company serves organizations seeking robust cybersecurity without operational complexity. Learn more at www.defendify.com.

Media Contact

Jim Holben, Defendify, 1 8885089221, [email protected], www.defendify.com

