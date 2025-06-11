Defense Attorneys Use Facial Recognition to Protect the Innocent, New Article Shows

A new article by Moshe Greenshpan, founder of facial recognition company Face-Six, highlights how pro-privacy defense attorneys are turning to facial recognition technology to acquit wrongfully accused clients. Featuring firsthand interviews with lawyers and court cases — including a civil dispute over Israel's most iconic war photograph — the article challenges the dominant narrative by showing how facial recognition is being used not to surveil, but to serve justice.
BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Facial recognition technology has long been at the center of privacy debates, often portrayed in the media as a threat to civil liberties. However, a new article by Moshe Greenshpan, founder of facial recognition company Face-Six, presents a fact-based counter-narrative: how defense attorneys are utilizing the same technology to protect the innocents, not incriminate them.
Titled "When Pro-Privacy Attorneys Turn to Facial Recognition in Court," the piece features exclusive interviews with Israeli attorneys, working with the Public Defender's Office, who have used AI-based facial recognition to acquit defendants by dismantling flawed eyewitness testimonies.
One of the cases involves a misidentified minor whose conviction was overturned after facial recognition exposed flaws in the prosecution's video evidence. Another highlights a civil court dispute over the identity of a paratrooper in one of Israel's most iconic historical photographs, which used multi-system facial recognition analysis.
Greenshpan, who has served as an expert witness in multiple court cases involving facial recognition technology, says the article is intended to spark a more nuanced public conversation.
