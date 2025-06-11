A new article by Moshe Greenshpan, founder of facial recognition company Face-Six, highlights how pro-privacy defense attorneys are turning to facial recognition technology to acquit wrongfully accused clients. Featuring firsthand interviews with lawyers and court cases — including a civil dispute over Israel's most iconic war photograph — the article challenges the dominant narrative by showing how facial recognition is being used not to surveil, but to serve justice.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Facial recognition technology has long been at the center of privacy debates, often portrayed in the media as a threat to civil liberties. However, a new article by Moshe Greenshpan, founder of facial recognition company Face-Six, presents a fact-based counter-narrative: how defense attorneys are utilizing the same technology to protect the innocents, not incriminate them.