Defense Financial Leaders Convene to Align Audit Readiness with Warfighter Success

The event provided attendees with actionable strategies, real-world case studies, and tools to inform oversight, resourcing, and policy decisions. Participants also earned up to four Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits.

"This workshop was a powerful step forward in bridging the gap between audit compliance and operational success," said Rich Brady, CEO of SDFM. "By bringing together thought leaders and practitioners, we're accelerating progress toward a more accountable and mission-aligned defense financial environment."

The Audit Workshop emphasized SDFM's commitment to supporting the achievement of a clean DoD audit opinion by 2028, aligning with its broader goals of strengthening financial stewardship and improving military readiness. Sessions throughout the event explored how audit readiness is not just a compliance exercise but a strategic enabler of warfighter success.

With attendance capped at 70 senior-level professionals, the event fostered an intimate, solutions-driven dialogue focused on driving measurable change across the defense financial landscape.

About SDFM:

The Society of Defense Financial Management (SDFM) is a non-profit educational and professional organization for individuals in the field of defense financial management, including comptrollership, accounting, auditing, budgeting, financial systems, and related disciplines. SDFM provides professional development opportunities, certification programs, and networking events to enhance the knowledge and skills of its members and promote excellence in defense financial management.

For more information about upcoming events or to get involved, please contact our membership team at [email protected].

