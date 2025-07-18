Defense Financial Leaders Convene to Align Audit Readiness with Warfighter Success

The Society of Defense Financial Management (SDFM) hosted a collaborative workshop focused on eliminating audit-related material weaknesses, uniting senior defense financial leaders to explore actionable strategies that align audit readiness with mission success.
ARLINGTON, Va., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society of Defense Financial Management (SDFM), in collaboration with ClearInfo, cBEYONData + SMX, Lynch Consultants , and KPMG successfully hosted the "Aligning Audit and Warfighter Success" workshop on July 16 at George Mason University's Arlington Campus. The event brought together senior government financial management professionals to address one of the most persistent challenges in federal audit readiness: eliminating material weaknesses related to supporting documentation.
The half-day workshop featured a keynote address by Alaleh Jenkins, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy (FM&C), who emphasized the critical link between audit integrity and mission effectiveness. Attendees also heard from a distinguished panel of experts, including:
- Rich Brady, CEO, SDFM
- Timothy Barry, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)
- Ray Chance, ClearInfo
- Bridget Collins, Defense Threat Reduction Agency
- Susannah Kiehl, CPA, Lynch Consultants
- Michael Larsen, BEYONData + SMX
- Patrick Lynch, Lynch Consultants
- Cayla Polo, BEYONData + SMX
- Roger Von Elm, KPMG
The event provided attendees with actionable strategies, real-world case studies, and tools to inform oversight, resourcing, and policy decisions. Participants also earned up to four Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits.
"This workshop was a powerful step forward in bridging the gap between audit compliance and operational success," said Rich Brady, CEO of SDFM. "By bringing together thought leaders and practitioners, we're accelerating progress toward a more accountable and mission-aligned defense financial environment."
The Audit Workshop emphasized SDFM's commitment to supporting the achievement of a clean DoD audit opinion by 2028, aligning with its broader goals of strengthening financial stewardship and improving military readiness. Sessions throughout the event explored how audit readiness is not just a compliance exercise but a strategic enabler of warfighter success.
With attendance capped at 70 senior-level professionals, the event fostered an intimate, solutions-driven dialogue focused on driving measurable change across the defense financial landscape.
The Society of Defense Financial Management (SDFM) is a non-profit educational and professional organization for individuals in the field of defense financial management, including comptrollership, accounting, auditing, budgeting, financial systems, and related disciplines. SDFM provides professional development opportunities, certification programs, and networking events to enhance the knowledge and skills of its members and promote excellence in defense financial management.
