Defense Health Agency Renews Med COI Authority To Operate For GlobalMed

Updated Authority to Operate keeps GlobalMed's virtual health platform approved across Defense Health Agency networks.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GlobalMed, an international provider of digital and virtual health solutions, today announced that the U.S. Defense Health Agency (DHA) has issued an updated Authority to Operate (ATO) for GlobalMed's industry-leading virtual health platform on the Department of Defense (DoD) Medical Community of Interest (Med COI) network. This renewal builds on GlobalMed's original DoD ATO granted in 2017 and its Med COI ATO awarded in 2021, reaffirming the company's status as an approved virtual health technology provider across DHA networks.

GlobalMed's virtual health solutions were the first synchronous clinical virtual health technologies to receive an ATO on the DHA Med COI network. The updated certification allows GlobalMed to continue integrating its virtual health platform—including carts, medical devices, software, and applications—directly with DHA's Med COI network, supporting seamless integration with MHS GENESIS, the enterprise electronic health record designed to provide a single, continuous record of care for all DoD beneficiaries.

DHA's network supports care on the battlefield, at bases overseas and at sea, as well as across hundreds of military treatment facilities and a workforce of more than 170,000 healthcare personnel who collectively provide health services to nearly 10 million beneficiaries.

"It has always been a personal priority to increase healthcare access for the members and families of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Space Force, and Coast Guard," said Joel E. Barthelemy, Chairman and CEO of GlobalMed and a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran. "The Department of Defense is one of the world's largest healthcare providers, and network security is non-negotiable. This updated Med COI ATO reflects our long-standing commitment to security and compliance—from FISMA and SOC 2 Type 2 to HIPAA—while delivering the performance, reliability, and scalability our military and federal partners demand."

"This renewal further demonstrates the rigor of GlobalMed's security programs and our continued partnership with the Defense Health Agency," added Chris Bailey, Director of Government Security Program. "Med COI requirements are among the most stringent in federal healthcare, and this updated ATO reinforces GlobalMed's ability to support secure, reliable, and mission-critical virtual health operations across the DoD."

GlobalMed's secure virtual health solutions are used worldwide by federal and commercial organizations, including the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Veterans Health Administration, and healthcare organizations in rural, remote, and high-acuity environments across the U.S. and abroad.

With this updated Med COI ATO, DHA locations worldwide can continue to purchase, deploy, and expand GlobalMed's virtual health technologies—enhancing access, readiness, and continuity of care for service members, retirees, and their families.

About GlobalMed

GlobalMed powers the world's most advanced virtual care programs by creating secure, integrated software and hardware solutions that enable virtual health delivery anytime, anywhere. With tens of millions of consults delivered in more than 60 countries, GlobalMed serves government, military, commercial, and humanitarian organizations committed to a world without disparity of care. For more information or to arrange an interview, contact [email protected].

Media Contact

GlobalMed Media Contact, GlobalMed, 1 (480) 922-0044, [email protected], https://www.globalmed.com

SOURCE GlobalMed