Defense Verdict: Knox County Jury Rejects $20M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Nursing Home, Physician

"The jury carefully reviewed the medical evidence and unanimously concluded that the defendants' care was appropriate," said Jennifer Myers of Poling Law, who represented the defendants. Post this

The case involved a patient who was admitted to Delaware Court Health Care Center for short-term rehabilitation following lower back fusion surgery. During a 48-day stay at the facility, the patient experienced three falls that the lawsuit alleged resulted in a compression fracture of the patient's middle, or thoracic, spine and death.

The lawsuit alleged negligence in the patient's care, violations of statutory nursing home resident rights, and wrongful death. The jury rejected all claims, finding that the defendants were not negligent in the care and treatment provided, did not violate the resident's rights, and were not responsible for the patient's death. Jurors also determined that the plaintiff did not provide sufficient evidence to establish that the patient sustained a permanent or substantial physical deformity or loss of a bodily organ system.

The lawsuit was brought by attorneys at Michael Hill Trial Law and sought $20 million in damages.

"This was an unfortunate situation for the patient and her family, and our thoughts remain with them," said Jennifer Myers of Poling Law, who represented the defendants. "However, the evidence presented during the trial demonstrated that the care provided by the nursing home staff and treating physician met the appropriate medical standards. The jury carefully reviewed the medical evidence and unanimously concluded that the defendants' care was appropriate."

Myers said the defense presented evidence from state and national experts that falls can occur even when appropriate care and fall-prevention protocols are in place. Testimony also addressed the patient's extensive pre-existing osteopenia, a condition that weakens the bones over time, as well as a prior spinal fusion involving multiple vertebrae in the lower spine. Defense experts testified that these factors created significant stress on the middle spine, leading to the fracture rather than the falls themselves. And, despite allegations that the fall caused the patient's death, Myers said the evidence showed that it was from underlying heart disease.

The case, Estate of Nora Caruso, et al. v. Levering Management, Inc. d/b/a Delaware Court Health Care Center, et al., Case No. 20MM06-0141, was tried before Judge Richard D. Wetzel in Knox County Common Pleas Court.

About Poling Law

Poling Law is an Ohio-based national trial firm dedicated to defending complex general and professional liability matters for businesses and professionals across the country. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the firm represents hospitals, physicians, healthcare providers, insurers, and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, professional liability, employment, transportation, and construction matters. With a team of experienced trial attorneys and industry professionals, Poling Law is known for its results-driven approach, advanced use of technology, and commitment to delivering exceptional client service from case inception through resolution. For more information, visit Poling-Law.com.

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SOURCE Poling Law